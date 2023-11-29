Clues to Earth’s origins: Asteroid specimen arrives at London’s Natural History Museum

Could the key to life on Earth lie in a teaspoon of black asteroid dust that landed in London? Scientists at the Natural History Museum hope they can unlock the answer.

Advertisement

A little dust is going to be on display at London’s Natural History Museum. wait! Before you click, this isn’t just any old piece of dust.

This dust is a sample of an asteroid that contains clues to both the origin of life on Earth as well as its likely extinction. Do we have your attention now?

Bennu is a near-Earth asteroid It also revolves around the Sun. It is traveling at a distance of about 120 million km from us, but that has not stopped NASA’s space mission from attempting to make contact.

After traveling for more than seven years, the OSIRIS-REx mission was able to collect a sample from Bennu and return back to Earth, touching down in the state of Utah. Scientists believe the asteroid sample may be an “untouched time capsule from the beginning of the solar system” and may point the way to understanding how Earth formed and how life originated.

101955 Bennu – to give it its full name – was named after ancient Egyptian Mythical bird that was associated with the sun god Ra, creation and rebirth. Egypt’s Bennu is believed to be the source of inspiration for the Phoenix myth.

Bennu is believed to have formed during the original formation of the Milky Way, the Solar System, 4.56 billion years ago. As the Sun formed, a chain reaction of chemical and molecular formation also began, leading to the formation of the disk that orbits the Sun in rings.

In this protoplanetary disk, substances such as water and iron formed into greater masses, eventually coming together to form the planets. Scientists believe that Bennu may be an example of one of the early-stage massifs that preceded the formation of our Solar System’s planets.

The excitement of studying a sample from Earth’s potential building blocks is evident in the comments given by UK meteorite researcher Dr Ashley King. natural History Museum, “It’s like the remaining building blocks of our solar system,” King explains.

“When we think about how planet Earth formed, all the components are also locked within Bennu. So we want to unravel the story of Bennu and learn about the origins of the Solar System and then the history of the Earth,” King adds.

Typically, scientists are only able to study meteorites – asteroids that fall to Earth – that are irreversibly altered by their contact with Earth’s atmosphere. The opportunity to study the asteroid from which the sample was taken in space means that conditions are more pristine in order to draw better conclusions.

“We believe this specimen came from the type of asteroid that we think might have been responsible for bringing water to Earth,” says Dr. Helena Bates, a researcher at the Natural History Museum. Bates adds that “Earth was a fairly dry environment when it formed, and we think that water was delivered from an extraterrestrial source at some point during Earth’s later evolution. We believe Bennu may be representative of the type of asteroid that delivered water to Earth.

However, it’s not just water they’re looking for. The search continues for organic components – carbon-containing molecules – that may point to the beginning of life on Earth.

If with one hand Bennu gives, with the other it takes away, because the asteroid is considered one of the most dangerous in the entire solar system.

Bennu follows an orbital pattern around the Sun that is similar to that of Earth. This means there will be many more such moments for scientists in the future Predicted It could possibly make contact with our planet.

The current best estimates for the potential impact are for a direct impact between the years 2175 and 2300 at a probability of 0.037%.

Then this is not really a widespread probability event. But if this happens, the consequences will be disastrous. The collision would produce a force of more than 1,200 megatons of TNT equivalent – ​​20 times the power of the Tsar Bomba, the most powerful nuclear weapon ever tested.

Source