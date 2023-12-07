The Club World Cup begins on December 12 in Saudi Arabia.

In the world of football, the best of the best will compete for the chance to be crowned 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Champions.

The tournament will begin on December 12 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and conclude at the same venue on December 22, 2023. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s second largest city, will host teams from the Middle East, North America, South America, Europe. , Oceania, Africa and Asia,

The seven teams participating in this year’s competition are:

* Al Ahly FC (Egypt)

* Auckland City FC (New Zealand)

* Al-Ittihad FC (Saudi Arabia)

*Club Leon (Mexico)

* Fluminense FC (Brazil)

* Manchester City (England)

* Urawa Reds (Japan)

Egyptian team Al Ahly FC confirmed its place in the CAF Champions League final by defeating Morocco’s Wydad 3-2. New Zealand’s Auckland City re-qualified, securing their record eleventh OFC Champions League title with a 4–2 win over Fijian side Suva.

Mexican club Lyon earned its spot after scoring its first CONCACAF tournament win by defeating LAFC earlier this year. Brazil’s Fluminense FC qualified for the Copa Libertadores final by emerging victorious against their Argentinian rivals, Boca Juniors.

European Champions Manchester City secured their qualification by winning the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Final against Inter Milan and the 2022/23 UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla. Japan’s Urawa Reds have confirmed their place in the AFC Champions League by defeating Saudi’s Al-Hilal. Given Saudi Arabia’s status as the host country, Al-Ittihad FC of Saudi Arabia qualified as the defending champions of the Saudi Pro League.

Having won the Premier League, the English FA Cup and the Champions League, Manchester City is considered the favorite for the Club World Cup title. This is The Citizens’ debut in the tournament and supporter and journalist Josh Lawless says that winning the tournament would cap off a great year for the club.

“When you’re an outsider, you don’t care about it as much. But when you’re in it, there’s often a change of pace when the trophy is at stake. You might as well go out and win it. “Champions of Europe are one thing. World champions are a special thing and I’m sure City fans will love singing at matches.” Josh explained.

For Saudi Arabia, the Club World Cup will be the country’s first major football tournament on the international stage and an opportunity to prepare ahead of hosting the 2024 FIFA World Cup. The country has made significant strides in the field of sports over the past few years, producing a number of stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar. Middle East football expert Ben Jacobs believes the traveling fans will have a lot of fun.

“We know, for example, that there is no alcohol, but during the Qatar World Cup many people said it was something that was very beneficial. The second thing is that the games take place later, even in winter. Also in. So the weather will be fine. As far as December is concerned, no problem. But after football games, many fans go to Souq Waqif, cheer, and have a late night experience there. Before or after the game Instead of going to bars, fans went to the souks to enjoy a very cosmopolitan experience.” Jacobs concluded.

Real Madrid defeated Al-Hilal 5-3 in Morocco in the 2022 Club World Cup final in February. The reigning Spanish champions missed out on participation in the competition this year due to their exit from the Champions League by Manchester City.

The upcoming 20th edition of the championship is the last chance for a team to win the tournament in its current format. The new format is expanding from seven to 32 teams in 2025. For the host nation, the 2023 Club World Cup is an opportunity to show the world that Saudi Arabia is ready to compete on the global stage, and that their representatives, Al-Ittihad, have the talent to play on home soil.

