Club Mahindra launches Discover India NFT.

Club Mahindra NFT

A limited-edition series of AI-generated fusion art

Mumbai 30 October 2023: Club Mahindra, the leading brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, has launched its first, limited-edition series of NFTs, offering a unique opportunity to discover India through digital art. The collection includes 25 AI-generated digital artworks inspired by iconic paintings by global masters. The series is a fusion art that celebrates the beauty of some of the incredible sites of India and the stunning masterpieces of renowned artists.

Club Mahindra’s NFT offering provides an incredible opportunity for art lovers, holiday enthusiasts and art collectors to own a piece of exclusive virtual art showcasing awe-inspiring images of Club Mahindra Resorts. Club Mahindra has partnered with TreasurePak to host these utility-based NFTs minted on Polygon POS, offering a diverse range of resort images in MP4 and GIF files.

Each painting tells a story of its own, displaying a timeless charm and appeal reminiscent of the iconic paintings they are inspired by. Just as the brushstrokes of these masterpieces are eternally unique, so too are the Club Mahindra Resorts, each with an unmatched charm and character. Through this captivating blend of art and nature, Club Mahindra paints a vivid picture, evoking a sense of exclusivity and reminding us that, like these extraordinary paintings, these resorts are truly one-of-a-kind treasures Who are waiting to be discovered.

Mr. Prateek Majumdar, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, said, “As digital collectibles and blockchain technology evolve in India, NFTs are able to provide an immersive experience to our consumers. We are thrilled to present these artistic interpretations of our resort photos, blending the worlds of art and family travel. Through these stunning visuals, we aim to inspire our guests and create an immersive experience that goes beyond the ordinary. We believe these images will captivate the imagination and heighten the anticipation of our guests, encouraging them to go on a truly unforgettable vacation.

As a bonus, buyers of the NFT will receive a complimentary 2-night/3-day holiday voucher, allowing them to experience the beautiful Club Mahindra Resorts first-hand. This NFT offer is open to everyone, whether they are members or non-members. This inclusive approach ensures that art lovers and leisure lovers from all walks of life can take advantage of this opportunity.

Each NFT is reasonably priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000, making these exclusive digital creations accessible to a wide audience. The NFT offered by Club Mahindra is spread across India and can be purchased by anyone. Click here:

Source: www.passionateinmarketing.com