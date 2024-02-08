Cloudflare stock jumps 20% in earnings as company wins big deals

earnings per share: 15 cents, adjusted, vs. 12 cents expected

Cloudflare’s revenue increased nearly 32%, according to a statement, in line with growth in the third quarter. The company’s net loss of $27.9 million, or 8 cents per share, narrowed from $45.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince said in the statement that Cloudflare signed its largest new customer deal and largest renewal ever during the quarter, resulting in the highest annual contract value in corporate history. On a conference call with analysts, Prince mentioned the U.S. Commerce Department’s business.

Cloudflare is working to provide software developers with graphics processing units that they can use for artificial intelligence. Prince said the company had installed GPUs in 120 cities by the end of 2023, exceeding the internal target of 100.

“By the end of 2024, we plan to have GPUs deployed within milliseconds of nearly every city that makes up Cloudflare’s global network, and of nearly every Internet-connected device around the world,” Prince said. As of December 31, the network had a presence in more than 310 cities.

Also on Thursday, Cloudflare said Mark Anderson, a board member who was formerly CEO of Alteryx, has joined Cloudflare as president, replacing Mark Boroditsky. Private equity firms Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners announced in December that they would acquire Alteryx for $4.4 billion. Prince said he and co-founder and head of operations Michelle Zatlin won’t be going anywhere.

Regarding guidance, Cloudflare is calling for 13 cents in adjusted net income per share on $373.5 million from $372.5 million in first-quarter revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share and revenue of $372.3 million.

For full 2024, Cloudflare’s earnings outlook was above consensus, but slightly missed the middle of the revenue range. The company sees adjusted earnings per share of 58 cents to 59 cents and revenue of $1.648 billion to $1.652 billion. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting 56 cents in adjusted earnings per share and $1.652 billion in revenue.

Excluding the after-hours move, Cloudflare stock is up about 8% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained about 5% over the same period.

