Cloudflare Stock Drops on Q3 Earnings: Revenue Up 32%, Accelerating AI Innovation and More - Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare Inc Net shares are trading lower in Thursday’s after-hours session in view of the company’s third quarter results. Here is a summary of the report.

Q3 earnings: Cloudflare reported third-quarter revenue of $335.6 million, 1.53 percent above analysts’ consensus estimate of $330.53 million and up 32% year-over-year.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, up by 6 cents from the year-ago quarter, and exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of 10 cents.

Net cash flow from operating activities was $68.1 million, up from $42.7 million on a year-over-year basis. Free cash flow in the quarter was $34.9 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $4.6 million in the comparable quarter last year.

Cloudflare ended the quarter with $1.574 billion in cash, equivalents and securities available for sale.

“In our third quarter, we continued to innovate and accelerate our efforts in AI, announcing the most complete platform for deploying fast, secure, compliant AI inference at scale with Workers AI – as well as AI experts with numerous partnerships and collaborations,” said matthew princeCo-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

“We believe inference is the biggest opportunity in AI, and inference tasks will largely be run on end devices and connectivity clouds like Cloudflare.”

Outlook: Cloudflare expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $352 million and $353 million. The company estimates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share.

Full-year 2023 revenue is expected to be between $1.286 billion and $1.287 billion, versus a consensus of $1.28 billion. Full-year adjusted earnings are expected to be between 45 cents and 46 cents per share, versus the consensus of 37 cents.

“By the end of 2024, we expect to have Inference-optimized GPUs running within milliseconds of every Internet user in nearly every location around the world where Cloudflare operates,” Prince said.

Net Price Action: Cloudflare shares were down 6.97% after hours at $52.60 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

