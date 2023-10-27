Cloud vs. On-Premises? Oxide wants to bring together the best of both worlds

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Network and learn from industry peers, learn more

San Francisco-based Oxide, a startup founded by computing experts from Giant and Dell, today launched the world’s first “commercial cloud computer,” a rack-scale system that enterprises can use to take advantage of the benefits and flexibility of cloud computing. -Premise, right inside their data center.

The company believes that the new offering can finally end the “cloud vs. on-premises” dilemma that enterprises face when building their infrastructure. It also announced $44 million in a Series A round of funding led by Eclipse VC with participation from Intel Capital, Riot Ventures, Counterpart Ventures, and Rally Ventures. Oxide plans to use the money to accelerate the adoption of its cloud computing, giving teams a new, better option to serve their customers.

“Oxide addresses the most pressing needs of stakeholders in enterprise IT,” Andy Fliegel, senior managing director at Intel Capital, said in a statement. “They eliminate the trade-off between cloud and on-premises so enterprises can achieve cloud performance in every aspect of their business. Oxide makes it possible to ‘own the cloud’ rather than rent it – a concept that could change the economics of cloud computing.

Bridging the gap in computing with Oxide

For years, enterprises have had to consider between cloud or on-premises computing when deciding where to store and process their data.

The former, rented by providers like Amazon and Google, offer the benefits of fast deployment with easy maintenance and scalability.

Meanwhile, the latter, powered by the company’s own hardware infrastructure, offers more control, security, and lower latency, but at the expense of handling everything, from the upfront investment to putting together a set of separate hardware and software components. Installing the server by connecting. Various vendors to maintain and upgrade them.

To bridge this gap and bring the cloud experience to on-premises environments, computing industry veterans Steve Tuck and Brian Cantrill, who previously led cloud infra efforts at Dell, Sun Microsystems, and Joyent, joined forces in 2019 with 60 technologists. assembled a team and planned to build an integrated cloud computer by designing hardware and software together. After four years of work on every aspect of the stack, from printed circuit board design to REST APIs and everything in between, the system is finally ready.

“Our cloud computer combines networking, compute, and storage capabilities into a single, plug-and-play box. Its rack-scale design improves per-watt density by up to 70% and energy efficiency by up to 35% compared to traditional rack and stack servers, and it comes with all the hardware and software needed to build, deploy, and operate . True cloud infrastructure. “Customers go from rack install to developer availability in hours, versus weeks or months,” Tuck told VentureBeat.

Oxide Cloud Computer

The plug-and-play box has 32 sleds, each housing an AMD CPU, DRAM, and storage together. Users can install them in about four hours and expand capacity by ordering and snapping on additional sleds.

Meanwhile, the software bundled with the box accelerates developer velocity and maximizes operator control. Tuck says this gives developers quick, self-service access to the tools they know about, while ensuring operators have full control over things like the capacity, health, and usage of installed computers. In short, Box delivers computing infrastructure that is easily deployed, managed, and scaled (like the cloud), with granular control and security benefits (like an on-premises environment).

It takes up less physical space than traditional on-premises hardware, Tuck said.

Growing waiting list of customers

Since cloud computing has just launched into the market, Oxide does not have a large customer base. It currently works with a US federal agency as well as a well-known financial services organization, but says that any medium to large enterprises that rely on cloud and on-premises data centers can reap significant economic and Can achieve operating profit.

“The $44M Series A will help us accelerate the production of cloud computers for Fortune 1000 enterprises. We also have a growing waiting list of customers who are ready to install when production demands are consistent. “While Oxide can’t disclose what specifically is in the pipeline, our team will certainly continue to innovate on both software and hardware to deliver the best possible product for enterprise computing,” Tuck said.

This round brings Oxide’s total funding to date to $78 million. The co-founder and CEO declined to share post-money valuation.

Source: venturebeat.com