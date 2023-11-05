Cloud service companies lock out customers by doing lock-and-dimming

Netflix recently announced another price increase. It was just a few rupees. No big deal, right? Wrong.

This price increase comes after another announced increase in 2022 and this time actually ranges from 16% to 20% depending on the service. Why is Netflix doing this? Because it can happen. Netflix is ​​no dummy. It knows that almost all of its customers will stick with this service, even if it costs a little more. And they are right. I like Netflix, so I’m going to pay.

Netflix isn’t the only online service provider to hike prices over the past year. Big Cloud is raising its prices everywhere. Microsoft raised the prices of its Microsoft 365 office applications by about 9% in various countries during this period. Its closest competitor in this space, Google, has increased its monthly Workspace prices by up to 20%. Salesforce.com, a leading provider of customer relationship management products, has increased monthly fees by up to 9% on many of its products.

Businesses that get internet service from Comcast are now seeing higher monthly charges and consumers that get their music from Spotify are now paying 10% more each month for its premium service. The largest providers of cloud storage and applications – Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud – have all increased their hosting and storage fees by 11% to 50% compared with a year ago.

It’s a business model that’s different than we’ve seen in the past and it’s wonderful for software providers. But what about users? What about my small business?

Let’s say you’re a company that has made a significant investment in one of these cloud platforms to run your business. You’ve got all your data there. You’ve built integrations, customizations, and specialized applications. You’ve spent large amounts of money on consultants, experts, and trainers to help your employees get the most out of these platforms. Like Netflix and Spotify, you are addicted to these products and value their familiarity. So you can complain when the price goes up, but you’re not going to change. You know it would be very expensive and very disruptive. So you accept it.

A business model where a company can raise prices at will? That’s a cloud. Some people say that the security of our data is the biggest challenge when hosting in the cloud. but it’s not like that. For most users, the controls are the real issue.

Because of the cloud, users get the latest applications and software improvements in real time. They can easily access their information from anywhere and on any device. They can store their data with managed service providers who have more means and resources to secure and protect it. All this is an improvement over a server in your office and several useless Windows computers connected to it, supported by a few IT experts.

But all of these benefits come with one big change: What will your future annual costs be? It’s not up to you. It depends on the technology industry. This is not just the monthly fee that consumers and small businesses are paying today, but also the monthly fee that we will be forced to pay tomorrow. We don’t have control over this.

Like Netflix, large cloud providers and even small cloud-based software platforms can raise their prices at will. You could say that these companies need to be wary of public reaction, and to some extent this is true because whenever a well-known brand like Netflix or Microsoft raises prices there is always some short-term media blowback.

But the media doesn’t pay much attention to the steady monthly fee increases imposed on small businesses by unfamiliar, but equally important, vertical applications that control their orders, inventory, billing, and payroll. For example, lesser-known but popular customer relationship management provider Zoho increased monthly fees by 15% last year. Cloud-based accounting application Xero has raised its monthly fees by nearly 6%. Zendesk, a leading provider of cloud-based customer support applications, has also increased its monthly fees.

How can we protect ourselves from these inevitable cost increases? we can not do. Unless you’re a large company, you won’t be able to convince your software vendor to commit to a multiyear contract. And no software company will commit to keeping prices the same. And unless the price has increased dramatically (which almost never happens, because these guys know that small increases usually fly under the radar), you’ll save the pain and expense of moving to another cloud-based provider. Won’t tolerate the pain, especially when that provider is ultimately going to do the same to you.

For small businesses and consumers, this is the problem with the cloud. But for the tech industry and companies like Netflix, it’s a beautiful thing.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com