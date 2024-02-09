Cloud reversion: Why are companies leaving the cloud?

Don’t look now, but 25% of organizations surveyed in the United Kingdom have already moved half or more of their cloud-based workloads back to on-premises infrastructure. That’s according to a recent study from cloud software group business unit Citrix.

The survey asked 350 IT leaders questions about their current attitudes toward cloud computing. The survey also revealed that 93% of respondents were involved in a cloud migration project in the last three years. That’s a lot of reversion. Why?

Cost, not cloud

Security issues and higher project expectations were reported as the top motivators (33%) for moving some cloud-based workloads back to on-premises infrastructure such as enterprise data centers, colocation providers and managed service providers (MSPs) Was.

Another important reason was failure to meet internal expectations at 24%. “Unmet expectations” describes most of the technology trends I’ve been involved with, including client/server, enterprise application integration, service-oriented architectures. And now the clouds. Those surveyed also cited unexpected costs, performance issues, compatibility issues and service downtime.

The most common motivator for repatriation I see is cost. In the survey, more than 43% of IT leaders found that moving applications and data from on-premises to the cloud was more expensive than expected. Although not part of the survey, the cost of operating applications and storing data in the cloud is also significantly more expensive than most enterprises expect. The cost-benefit analysis of cloud versus on-premises infrastructure varies greatly depending on the organization.

There should be no surprise in this. There was no way for the cloud to live up to the hype from 2010 to 2015 that was about lower costs, greater agility, and better innovation. Well, two out of three isn’t bad, right?

The cost of the cloud is where things usually derail. The cloud is still the most convenient platform for building and deploying new systems, such as generative AI, and it also features the latest and greatest of almost everything. However, when enterprises run workloads and data sets using traditional infrastructure patterns, such as business applications that process and store data the same way they would on-premises, there are negatives to using a public cloud. There is a cost impact.

In other words, people who tried to use the cloud as a simple host for their workloads and didn’t take any steps to adapt those workloads to their new location had a bill that was much larger than expected. . Furthermore, they saw no real benefit by leveraging the public cloud for those specific workloads.

The cloud is suitable for modern applications that leverage a suite of services such as serverless, containers, or clustering. However, this does not describe most enterprise applications.

Don’t feel sorry for public cloud providers

Cloud providers may lose workloads and data sets that should never have been on the public cloud, but they will still enjoy explosive growth. Thank the AI ​​gods for shining the light on them that they are the most convenient place to build and host generative AI applications and data.

Any losses incurred from repatriation will be offset by the large amount of infrastructure required to build and run AI-based systems. This includes new applications as well as existing applications that will be AI-enabled. Enterprises are also expanding their use of the cloud because AI systems are processor and storage pigs and require cutting-edge frameworks, GenAI ecosystems, and large language models that cloud providers are happy to host. Cha Ching!

As I’ve said here a few times, cloud conferences have become the GenAI conferences, which will continue to be the case for many years. Cloud providers understand where their bread is going to be buttered.

It’s all healthy if you ask me. I would be concerned if enterprises understood that the cloud was taking money out of IT without return and kept moving in that direction. Enterprises are course-correcting for some applications and data sets that should never have been moved to the cloud in the first place. He didn’t bother to do the math before taking the step. I did, and now they have an expensive “I told you so” coming.

