Cloth pop-up shop inspires entrepreneurs to embrace digital. loop barbados

At its core the Clothes Pop-Up Shop is a market that helps small business owners sell goods and services to thousands of locals and visitors in one convenient location annually, but this year, organizers are taking a step up by adding an educational component for entrepreneurs. One step forward.

Founder Khadija Miller, with five established banking institutions, told Loop News that their goal was to get more entrepreneurs discovering digital banking solutions and incorporating them into their offerings.

Recognizing customer demand, she thought this was another door she could open to help these businesses ensure even more sales in these difficult economic times.

He said Sagicor Bank, Republic Bank, CIBC, Barbados Workers Union Credit Union and Barbados Public Workers Co-operative Credit Union were involved in the educational initiative this year.

“We have partnered with the Digital Banking Drive, which is an initiative of local financial institutions, i.e. five banking institutions… to share with Barbadians, especially small business owners, about the digital banking products they They can reach.”

In addition to networking among themselves and talking to bank representatives, Miller said, “First [in the afternoon] We held a panel discussion aimed at teaching small business owners how they can use digital banking to improve their processes and make transactions much easier for their customers.” And he said that in his opinion It was a hit.

Miller said walking around the venue – the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, she was impressed and pleased to see that people were using those digital payment and online options. She says she thinks it’s “the best way to go, especially for pop-up shops.”

“I think it’s great that people are using this option more this year.” He said that as people want to go cashless, he is happy to see the move in this direction and the growth of its 120-plus vendors.

