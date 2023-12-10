The IRS is promising that its focus on increasing tax compliance will help tackle the country’s debt problem.

“Achieving our goals will not only create a fairer tax system,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel testified before Congress in October, “but will also have benefits for taxpayers and the nation because it will be easier to detect and enforce noncompliance in these areas.” “Preventing this would generate significant additional revenue and reduce the deficit.”

Not so fast, says one expert.

Even if the Internal Revenue Service achieves a 100% collection rate, up from the current 86.3% net compliance rate, and closes the estimated $688 billion tax gap, it will not meaningfully close the gap between what America spends and To reduce will not be enough. How much revenue is involved in this?

“You have a $1.7 trillion dollar deficit,” Scott Hodge, president emeritus and senior policy adviser at the Tax Foundation, told Yahoo Finance. “Even perfect tax compliance – an impossible goal – will fail to eliminate the deficit.”

The IRS estimates the national tax gap was $688 billion in 2021, up 14.4% From $601 billion in 2020 and almost double from $345 billion in 2001. It attributed the increase in the tax gap to the growing US economy.

For example, the estimated tax gap for 2021 was 2.6% of total gross domestic product, or GDP, compared to $23 trillion over the same period. This ratio has remained largely consistent since 2014 – oscillating between 2.3% and 2.6% – indicating that both elements grow equally.

Hodge wrote, “Although $688 billion sounds like a large number and is seen as a large increase over previous years, as a share of the economy it is hardly different from previous years’ tax gap figures “

Tax collections were also relatively stable compared to GDP. Between 2015 and 2021, the share of IRS revenue collections has ranged from 16.4% to 18.3% of GDP, while gross revenues continued to climb at an average rate of 3.2%. Revenues collected reached $4.1 trillion in 2021, but the highest GDP share ratio was 18.3% in 2016 when the IRS collected revenues of $3.3 trillion.

Yet agency revenues have not kept pace with federal spending. Federal spending was $7.65 trillion in 2021, $6.5 trillion in 2022, and $6.13 trillion in 2023.

Government data shows federal government spending relative to gross domestic product has ranged between 20% and 30% between 2015 and 2021. This is much higher than the tax collection-to-GDP ratio of 16.4% to 18.3% in the same period.

So even if the IRS collects 100% of projected revenues and closes the tax gap by hundreds of billions of dollars, the government still can’t make up its growing deficit.

“Although it would be unrealistic to expect revenues to match spending levels during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, 100 percent tax compliance would fall far short of matching federal outlays even in pre-pandemic years,” Hodge wrote.

The share of federal government spending as a proportion of GDP is set to rise to 20%–30% between 2015 and 2021. This is much higher than the tax collection-to-GDP ratio of 16.4% to 18.3% in the same period. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Associated Press)

‘We have to be realistic’ about tax deficit

In 2021, the U.S. net compliance rate was 86.3%, after accounting for late payments and IRS auditing efforts, compared to the agency’s estimated total liability. This ratio is higher than the voluntary tax compliance rate of 84.9% – the share of U.S. taxpayers who voluntarily pay on time without any enforcement efforts, IRS Tax Gap Projections research reported.

“Compared to the rest of the world, Americans are very compliant with an essentially voluntary tax system,” Hodge said. “We have to be realistic about how much this will contribute to solving the deficit problem.”

The IRS website shows that the three factors that contributed to the $688 billion shortfall in 2021 were non-filing of $77 billion, underreporting of $542 billion and underpayment of $68 billion.

And according to Caroline Bruckner, a tax professor at American University’s Kogod School of Business and managing director of the Kogod Tax Policy Center, there are three approaches to promoting greater compliance.

“To some extent, the IRS engages in all three,” Bruckner wrote to Yahoo Finance. “However, my latest research shows that we don’t provide nearly enough tax education. People don’t know when what’s due or how to properly file their taxes.”

The IRS says the three factors that contributed to the $688 billion shortfall in 2021 were $77 billion of non-filing, $542 billion of underreporting and $68 billion of underpayment. (Getty Images) (Courtneyk via Getty Images)

The agency has also announced plans to increase enforcement efforts and narrow the tax gap by focusing on wealthy individuals with income over $1 million and recognized tax debts over $250,000. According to an IRS announcement, it is working on auditing 1,600 taxpayers who owe millions of dollars in unpaid taxes.

“In all of our compliance work, our goal is to increase our efforts on those who pose the greatest risk to our country’s tax system,” Werfel said last month, “whether that’s wealthy people who pay their fair share.” want to avoid paying or the promoters are aggressively committing fraud.” Outrageous plans.”

Still, Hodge warned that there is a “delicate balance” between relying on the deficit reduction argument while attempting to increase compliance and placing a greater burden on responsible taxpayers.

“We really have to be realistic that the IRS can only do so much,” Hodge said, “especially when the deficit is so large.”

Rebecca Chen is a reporter for Yahoo Finance and previously worked as an investment tax certified public accountant (CPA).

Click here for the latest personal finance news that will help you with investing, paying off debt, buying a home, retirement, and more

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com