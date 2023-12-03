Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) investors are losing 30% if they invested five years ago

Ideally, your overall portfolio should be better than the market average. But every investor is sure to have both overperforming and underperforming stocks. At this time some shareholders may be questioning their investments. Close Brothers Group PLC (LON:CBG), has seen its share price decline 47% over the past five years. And some recent buyers are probably worried, too, since the stock is down 30% in the last year.

So let’s take a look and see if the company’s long-term performance is in line with the progress of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: In the short term the market is a voting machine, but in the long term it is a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company’s share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, Close Brothers Group’s share price and EPS both declined; The latter at 17% per annum. A share price decline of 12% per year is not as bad as a decline in EPS. So investors may be expecting a rebound in EPS – or they may have already anticipated a decline in EPS.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see more detail).

earnings-per-share-growth

What about dividends?

As well as measuring share price return, investors should also consider total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that takes into account the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividends received were reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It’s fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that the TSR over the last 5 years for Close Brothers Group was -30%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. Thus the dividends paid by the company have boosted its Total Shareholder return.

We regret to report that Close Brothers Group shareholder earnings have declined by 24% this year (including dividends). Unfortunately, that’s worse than the broader market decline of 0.4%. Having said that, it is inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The main thing is that you keep an eye on the basic development. Sadly, last year’s performance was poor, leaving shareholders with a total loss of 5% per year over five years. Generally long-term share price weakness can be a bad sign, although contrarian investors may want to research the stock in hopes of a turnaround. While it is worth considering the various effects of market conditions on a share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we have identified 2 warning signs for Close Brothers Group Which you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

