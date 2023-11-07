Climate risks and geopolitical tensions

The focus is now on wheat production in Argentina after BAGE cut its forecast for production to 15.4Mt, down from the current 16.5Mt estimated by the USDA, the CRM Agri analyst team reports.

He said Russian wheat exports for October are showing signs of a decline, which if the trend continues will be a supportive factor for European wheat prices.

The US’s popularity may be rising among corn importers, including China, where corn futures have begun to recover from five-month lows set two weeks ago, grain market experts report.

“This scenario will accelerate without increases in Ukrainian and European corn exports. At present, corn prices are under pressure due to weak US exports and higher yields.

weather related risks

The CRM Agri team said soybean prices continued to rise after last week’s gains, reaching a nearly six-week high this week amid risks to South American production increases due to adverse weather patterns.

“Weather-related risks continue to increase in South America as Brazil is forecast to continue dry conditions in the central and eastern parts of the country.”

Europe is also facing weather troubles, with plantings being delayed due to extremely wet weather in central and northern Europe, and more rain is expected over the next 10 days, which could cause delays, analysts said.

FranceAgrimer reported wheat planting in France was at 62%, 10% below average.

Prices as of Monday November 6, 2023 © CRM Agri

geopolitical tensions

According to the Outlook, geopolitical risks remain high as Israeli troops prepare to enter Gaza City and missile attacks against Russian ships have been observed in Crimean ports.

Ukrainian export data shows that grain exports this season are down 30% overall compared to the same period last season. “Despite being loaded onto ships, grain exports from Odessa remain inconsistent and the risk of attacks on ships remains high.”

