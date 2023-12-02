The commitment will complement vital decarbonization efforts to help mitigate near-term temperature rise

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today at COP28, leading climate charities committed $450 million in 2023 and over the next three years to help rapidly phase out non-CO2 super Announced investment of Rs. Climate pollutants. The majority of the funding in the new commitment is earmarked for methane abatement and the remaining funds will help phase out fluorinated gases, nitrous oxide, black carbon and ground-level ozone. Super-pollutants contribute to more than half of global climate change1, and cutting these, when combined with necessary, ambitious decarbonization efforts, would reduce near-term warming four times faster than focusing on decarbonization alone. Can help in reducing.

“With 2023 on track to become the hottest year ever, we are dangerously close to exceeding the 1.5°C target set during the Paris Agreement. We must deepen investments and sharply focus those measures “which can prevent short-term warming.” ” Said Patricia Espinosa, CEO and Founding Partner of OnePoint5, “This means ambitious transition plans towards phasing out fossil fuels. Every tenth degree of warming matters, and it matters most for vulnerable communities on the front lines of climate change.”

While all super pollutants have a significant impact on warming, cutting methane emissions today presents a significant opportunity to slow warming – methane is responsible for more than 25% of global climate warming, second only to CO2. Is. Methane must move beyond voluntary targets to mandatory measures at local, sub-national, national and international levels, including mandatory agreements that start with measures to reduce methane and other super pollutants in three key areas: Oil and Gas, Agriculture and Waste. These reductions will be critical to keeping the 1.5°C target within reach.

“Urgent action is needed from major polluters and wealthy countries to enforce the 1.5°C limit set by the Paris Agreement. Most vulnerable Group of Twenty (V20) nations are already experiencing average temperatures favorable for economic growth. “, resulting in financial shocks with 20% wealth destruction,” said Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister of Ghana and V20 Chairman, “Rapidly increasing investment and financial support for climate-sensitive economies pursuing a climate prosperity plan is critical for development-positive climate action and shared prosperity.”

Many countries and companies have signed voluntary pledges of non-CO2 gases in recent years – showing what is possible – but these commitments are generally not part of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) process of the Paris Agreement. Are. To fully realize these commitments, local, national or international regulations or incentives must be in place.

The funding announced today will support a variety of initiatives to accelerate the reduction of superpollutants, including by helping governments that have already announced plans to phase out superpollutants and helping them with implementation. It will help countries accelerate national actions and catalyze ambitious economy-wide NDCs that will include all climate pollutants. It will also help leverage additional resources to triple climate finance on non-CO2 pollutants by the end of the decade.

“As we look forward to the COP in Brazil and the obligation of all countries to submit their updated NDCs, we must take every possible measure to accelerate our ambition to avoid catastrophic climate change,” he said. Izabela Teixeira, Co-Chair of the UNEP International Resources Panel and former Environment Minister of Brazil, “The combination of philanthropy, government and private sector resources will continue to be important – and this initiative, focused on fast-acting super-pollutants, can make a real contribution to our global effort.”

Today’s announcement is inspired by the historic successes of the 2016 Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which is working effectively to reduce hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), a super pollutant and major contributor to rising temperatures, as well as nearly 100 other chemicals. Which were decreasing. The ozone layer and warming the planet. The Kigali Amendment was and remains a resounding success, including the role philanthropy played in supporting the implementation of the agreement, and today’s commitment seeks to have a similar impact on the remaining super polluters.

“With time looming, we must be smart and decisive about how we stay well below a 1.5 degree warming world. A smart approach would be for everyone to commit to ending methane leakage and all other super polluters Control immediately,” he said. Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados,

Super pollutants typically persist in the atmosphere for a few days to several years, compared to 300–1,000 years or more for CO2. Reducing super pollutant emissions is essential not only to keep us on track to reach the goals set in the Paris Agreement, but also to improve air quality around the world. Reductions in super climate pollutants would also contribute to preventing 2.5 million deaths per year due to air pollution (60% of all air pollution annual mortality), providing direct local benefits to communities3.

This philanthropic support is in addition to the significant contribution needed to accelerate ambition and implementation on decarbonization. This includes stepping up efforts to deliver a comprehensive energy package at COP28 that includes targets to double energy efficiency, triple renewable energy, and phase out all fossil fuels in a fair and equitable manner.

“It is essential to provide unprecedented levels of new finance to make rapid progress on super-pollutants, while realizing the necessary energy transition,” it said. Jess Ayers, CEO of Quadrature Climate Foundation, “It is vital that this financing supports those who are already struggling with the devastating impacts of climate change and should enable significant progress on adaptation and loss and damage.”

“While philanthropy can play a catalytic role, unprecedented amounts of financing are needed to support the energy transition,” said Anta Williams, who leads Bloomberg Philanthropies’ environment program, “This is a critical moment for governments, philanthropy and the private sector to work together and provide data, action and investment to reach our goals.”

COP28 will mark the conclusion of the Global Stocktake to assess progress under the Paris Agreement. The UNEP Gap Report calculates that the planet is on track to warm by 2.5 to 2.9 degrees Celsius even if all NDCs are fully implemented. Now is the time for countries to act by setting clear, high-ambition pathways on how they will close the gaps highlighted by Stocktake ahead of the next round of NDC submissions by 2025.

“Here governments have an opportunity to strengthen their goals and targets to ensure they can address the level of mitigation and financing demands of climate science,” she said. Christy Ullman, President of Sequoia Climate Foundation, “Including all greenhouse gases as part of the Paris NDCs would be a step in the right direction. Strong targets with a renewed focus on implementation are vital – it is the only way we will see our climate goals realised. “

“In addition to being a pollutant that drives climate change, methane exacerbates the inequalities caused by the climate crisis and disproportionately harms the most vulnerable among us,” he said. John Palfrey, President of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, “Direct reductions in methane emissions are especially important for frontline communities that suffer the worst impacts of methane pollution and climate change.”

“The climate emergency requires rapid action at scale to decarbonize the energy system,” said Kate Hampton, CEO of the Children’s Climate Fund Foundation, “It also requires cutting super climate pollutants like methane as quickly as possible, something that will only happen through a combination of significant investment, technical assistance and strong regulation.”

The following charitable organizations are part of today’s announcement:

balmer group

Bezos Earth Fund

Bloomberg Philanthropies

Children’s Investment Fund Foundation

High Tide Foundation

John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Larsen Lam Climate Change Foundation

Pisces Foundation

Quadrature Climate Foundation

Sequoia Climate Foundation

William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

About Sequoia Climate Foundation

Sequoia Climate Foundation is a philanthropic organization on a mission to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. As a 501(c)(3) based in California, we support ambitious, evidence-based strategies aimed at accelerating the clean energy transition.

About Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF)

The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) is an independent charitable organization with offices in Addis Ababa, Beijing, London, Nairobi and New Delhi. Established in 2002, CIFF works with a range of partners to make a difference to the lives of children in developing countries. Areas of work include sexual and reproductive health and rights, maternal and child health, opportunities for girls and young women, tackling child slavery and exploitation, and supporting smart ways to slow and stop climate change.

About the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation invests in creative thinkers and problem-solvers who work to ensure that people, communities and the planet can thrive. Together with its partners, Hewlett harnesses society’s collective potential to solve our toughest problems – from the existential threat of climate change, to persistent and widening inequalities, to attacks on democracy.

About the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation supports creative people, impactful institutions, and influential networks that build a more just, green, and peaceful world. MacArthur is making some big bets that really significant progress is possible on some of the world’s most pressing social challenges, including advancing global climate solutions, reducing nuclear risk, promoting local justice reform in the Americas, and Africa’s most pressing social challenges. This includes reducing corruption in a populous country. Nigeria. In addition to the MacArthur Fellows Program and the global 100&Change competition, the Foundation continues its historic commitments to the role of journalism in a vibrant democracy as well as the vitality of our headquarters city, Chicago.

