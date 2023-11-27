Climate Now: How can we avoid the coming heatwave?

For our latest Climate Now debate, broadcast live from COP28, we’ll discuss why extreme weather events are increasing, and how the climate crisis is affecting global health.

The impact of heat waves on individuals and global communities is enormous and is getting worse. Extreme weather events are causing illness and death, while heat waves are reducing productivity, damaging crops and increasing the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.

Air pollution is also affecting global health, including respiratory and cardiovascular problems caused by forest fires and the burning of fossil fuels.

With the connection between the climate crisis and global health becoming increasingly clear, this year’s COP28 summit will shine a spotlight on health. The summit will hold its first “Health Day” on 3 December, with delegates expected to agree and sign a climate and health declaration by the end of the summit.

With so much at stake, Join us live on Monday 4 December at 10am CET (1pm UAE time) on the Euronews YouTube channel. As we ask: How can we avoid the coming heat wave?

You can watch the debate live at COP28 in Dubai in the video player at the top of this article.

Meet our panel:

Carlo Zorzoli, Head of Business Development, Enel Green Power

Born in Milan, Carlo Zorzoli received a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rome La Sapienza and an MBA from Duke University – Fuqua School of Business in North Carolina (USA). He currently holds the role of Head of Business Development for Enel Green Power and has over twenty years of experience in the overall energy sector. Carlo Zorzoli has held several positions related mainly to the development of conventional and above all renewable power generation businesses. During his career in the energy sector, he has worked mainly in distribution in Europe, in renewable energy and conventional generation as well as in HVAC transmission systems in Brazil, in CCGT and water desalination projects in the UAE and in the rest . America in renewable generation.

Dr Marina Romanello, Executive Director, The Lancet Countdown

Marina is the Executive Director of The Lancet Countdown: Tracking Progress on Health and Climate Change, an independent and multidisciplinary research collaboration of approximately 100 academic centers around the world, and headquartered at the Institute for Global Health, University College London. The Lancet Countdown tracks and drives progress in a world that is responding to climate change in a way that protects and promotes public health. Marina led a team of researchers in developing the Net Zero commitments of the England’s National Health Service, and is a member of several advisory boards for projects focusing on health and climate change. Trained as a clinical biochemist at the Universidad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, and holds a PhD in Biomedical Sciences from the University of Cambridge, UK. His research background spans from toxicology to environmental health and climate change, and he has previously conducted his research at the Instituto Tecnológico de Buenos Aires, the University of Cambridge and the Francis Crick Institute.

Dr. Maria Guevara, International Medical Secretary of Médecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders

Dr. Maria Guevara is the current International Medical Secretary of Médecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders. Previously, she was the Senior Advisor on Global Health from 2018 to 2020 and the Senior Coordinator for Attacks on Healthcare from 2017 to 2018. From 2012 to 2017, he held the position of MSF Regional Humanitarian Representative in Asia, during which time he served. In 2015 as a member of the Advisory Group on the improvement of WHO’s work in outbreaks and emergencies with health and humanitarian consequences. She is also a Safe Steps First Aid Ambassador for a collaborative pan-Asia program to promote awareness and increase knowledge of first aid skills. In the entire area. His recent nomination appointments include being a member of the WHO-led Independent Allocation of Vaccines Group (IAVG) and the Advisory Group of the Sunway Center for Planetary Health.

Jeremy Wilkes (moderator)

Why is health the hottest topic at COP28?

With more than 50 health ministers expected to attend COP28, it is the first time the event has taken the link between climate change and a global health crisis so seriously. But even though health issues have become more visible, a themed day doesn’t mean there will be concrete results.

Some health and climate change experts also see the topic as a type of “healthwashing”, where health issues are being foregrounded to divert attention from the lack of progress being made on emissions reductions.

The connection between food and health is also gaining momentum. 2023 Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change Compared to 1981 – 2010, 127 million more people are expected to face moderate or severe food insecurity in 2021 due to a higher frequency of heatwave days and dry months, the report said.

However, food insecurity is not the only consequence of extreme heat in the agricultural industry, heatwaves also have negative health impacts on agricultural workers.

Health effects of working in extreme heat

The group most affected by extreme heat is agricultural workers. According to the Lancet Countdown, in 2022, the average potential income loss resulting from loss of labor capacity related to heat exposure amounts to $863 billion (€789 billion).

This is only projected to get worse and by mid-century, if temperatures rise 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, heat-related deaths will increase by 370 percent, while heat-related labor losses will increase by 50 percent. It is likely to happen. Percent.

Our panel will discuss the impact of temperature rise on human health live on the Euronews YouTube channel on 4 December.

As well as the risk of heatstroke and even death from working in extremely hot conditions, agricultural and other outdoor workers also face the threat of tropical diseases such as dengue and malaria.

What are the risks when it comes to natural disasters?

A study published by The Lancet Planetary Health It was estimated in 2021 that if temperatures rise 3.7 °C above pre-industrial levels, dengue and malaria could affect 4.7 billion more people by 2070 than in 1970–1999.

Air pollution from natural disasters such as wildfires causes people to breathe poor quality air and increases levels of respiratory diseases such as asthma, reducing the long-term resilience of communities.

However, reductions in coal-derived pollution in the 21st century suggest that changes can be made quickly. According to the Lancet Countdown, deaths caused by fossil-fuel-derived air pollution have declined by 17.7 percent since 2005 due to the decline in coal burning. but with this Increasing use of coal in ChinaIt is not clear whether this decline will continue.

However, the growth of the renewable energy sector offers some hope, with 12.7 million people employed in the industry as of 2021.

How can we adapt and limit health risks?

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) believes that the best way to protect people from extreme weather events is to prepare communities through health promotion. In practice, this means providing communities with sheltered areas so they can cool off, and installing more early warning systems so people can be warned about incoming storms and extreme weather.

Computer modeling and AI can be used to predict future weather patterns, while nature restoration can reduce the effects of extreme heat. United Nations Environment Programme It is estimated that the simple act of planting trees on city streets would provide relief to 77 million people from 1 degree Celsius of warming on hot days.

Copernicus Health Hub Is also playing an active role. The Hub provides scientists and policy makers with health-relevant environmental data sets, helping them plan for future events, such as heatwaves, and reduce risks to local populations.

The biggest way to protect the health of current and future generations is to phase out fossil fuels. fossil fuel treaty It has been signed by global health bodies including the World Health Organization (WHO) and calls for ‘rapid, equitable phase-out of fossil fuels globally’. However this is not only to protect physical health but also to protect mental health environmental concern It is increasingly affecting people from generation to generation.

Can COP28 really move things forward on health and climate change, or is the topic of health a distraction from its failure to reduce fossil fuel use?

To hear our panelists debate all this and more, join us live from COP28 on Monday 4 December at 10am CET (1pm UAE time). You can watch the debate live in the video player at the top of the page.

