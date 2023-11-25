Climate finance to be at center stage at Dubai conference

By Ana Tunas Mattila

Environment Desk, 25 November (EFE).- Financing will form the cornerstone of the Dubai Climate Summit in expanding the goal of transferring money from rich to developing countries for climate change mitigation actions and adaptation, which is currently set at $100 billion per year. Is.

Additionally, negotiators should finalize the details of the Loss and Damage Fund, the creation of which was agreed at the Egypt meeting (COP27), and pursue the development of carbon markets, which are part of the Paris Agreement to combat global warming. It is an alternative means of climate financing.

A few days before the start of the summit on 30 November, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced that it would mobilize $100 billion for the period 2020–2025 to help the poorest countries confront the climate crisis. The objective will probably be achieved in 2022. , two years later than initially promised.

This objective was set at the Copenhagen Summit in 2009, after which the Green Climate Fund (the world’s largest climate investment vehicle dependent on the United Nations) was created, compliance with which was overseen by the OECD.

Adaptation and private capital in the spotlight

Recently, OECD President Mathias Cormann warned that although climate financing remains on an upward trend, efforts in adaptation must increase significantly.

In 2021, adaptation funding decreased by 14 percent compared to 2020, and there is a need to attract private financing.

According to OECD data, in 2021, climate financing totaled $89.6 billion, of which $73.1 billion came from public sources, doubling their contribution. Private capital contributed only $14.4 billion, or 16 percent of the total.

Multilateral development banks have special importance in raising and distributing funds.

COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber demanded that they work across national platforms, review their climate financing objectives, particularly in adaptation, and reduce risks to the private sector.

Corman said adaptation finance is essential for building resilience, and private finance is critical to closing the gap for climate action investment, particularly in clean energy systems, agriculture, forestry, land use, adaptation and resilience.

The eighth edition of the UN Environment Programme’s Adaptation Gap Report indicates that rich countries should increase funding by 10 to 18 times to meet the adaptation needs of poor countries compared to the devastating impacts of the climate crisis.

Adaptation costs for these countries are estimated by UNEP to range from $215 billion to $387 billion per year. The Glasgow summit (COP26) has set a target of raising $40 billion by 2025.

COP28 should also advance the development of carbon markets designed to help countries meet their commitments to address the climate emergency by purchasing and selling carbon credits generated by mitigation programs in third countries.

Priorities include providing guarantee mechanisms to these markets and avoiding double accounting of projects by nations.

Loss and damage: who pays?

COP28 should support the implementation of the Loss and Damage Fund, which has been demanded by countries in the Global South for decades.

The transitional committee set up to shape it has proposed housing it at the World Bank for at least the next four years, despite opposition from its potential beneficiaries.

It aims to help developing countries cope with the loss and damage in their regions caused by adverse events caused by climate change, to which they have contributed little.

Source: www.bing.com