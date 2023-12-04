Open this photo in Gallery:

UAE Finance Minister Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini speaks at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on December 4. Rafiq Maqbool/The Associated Press

Funding pledges again hit the headlines at COP28 in Dubai on Monday as delegates focused their attention on the need for climate finance and the gap that exists on offer.

The United Arab Emirates, host of this year’s conference, has pledged $270 billion of green finance through its banks by 2030, and several development banks have taken new steps to increase their financing efforts, including in the event of a disaster. Also includes consent to stop loan payments.

But the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy and the world’s biggest oil producer, have so far not attended the UN summit, a sharp contrast to their participation at last year’s COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Is.

On Monday, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the energy minister and the kingdom’s chief climate negotiator, was not in attendance at the Saudi Green Initiative. De facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also did not deliver a speech to world leaders as scheduled on Friday.

The amount of cash needed for the energy transition, climate adaptation and disaster relief is enormous.

A report released on Monday estimated that emerging markets and developing countries will need investments of $2.4 trillion per year to curb emissions and deal with the challenges posed by climate change.

“The world is not on track to realize the goals of the Paris Agreement. “The reason for this failure is the lack of investment, particularly in emerging market and developing countries outside China,” said co-author Nicholas Stern, president of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

“The central challenge is to accelerate and implement this investment promotion and financing from a variety of sources.”

Vulnerable countries already hit by costly climate disasters are seeking billions of dollars more through a newly formed disaster fund, although current pledges stand at only around $700 million.

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, said, “Until we have an urgent set of decisions to make, we will suffer what every parent suffers – exciting expectations and being unable to fulfill them.” Climate Finance.

At a press conference, he urged countries to move beyond voluntary pledges and donations and private investors and instead consider taxes as a way to boost climate financing.

For example, a global 0.1 percent tax on financial services could raise $420 billion, while a 5 percent tax on global oil and gas profits in 2022 would generate about $200 billion.

“This planet doesn’t need large-scale global governance, but rather simple ways of cooperating with each other to be able to work with the institutions we have,” he said.

Other representatives, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, have called for an end to fossil fuel subsidies, which have reached a record $7-trillion per year.

Activists from the Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development said they were concerned that the amounts pledged would be insufficient.

“The climate finance they have promised at this COP28 is not enough,” said Pakistani activist Zaigham Abbas, whose country was devastated by widespread flooding last year. “We are not looking for donations here. “We are not looking for peanuts… The devastation we are facing is unprecedented.”

The biggest pledge on Monday came from the UAE’s banking system, which joined peers in other regions in pledging more loans for green projects. It followed Friday’s pledge of $30 billion for climate-related projects from the oil-producing Gulf state.

Elsewhere, France and Japan said they would support a move by the African Development Bank to take advantage of IMF special drawing rights for climate and development.

Meanwhile, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it would include climate flexible loan clauses in new loan deals with some poor countries.

Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners announced plans to raise $3 billion for renewable projects in emerging markets.

The annual UN summit this year also featured the largest-ever representation of business, amid hopes for greater private investment on climate issues.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi teamed up with private sector partners including BlackRock and HSBC to launch a climate research and advisory center to promote financing options in the region.

“The scale of the climate crisis demands urgent and game-changing solutions from every industry,” said COP28 President Ahmed Al-Jaber. “Finance plays a vital role in turning our ambitions into actions.”

