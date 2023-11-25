Climate finance: One year on, Hong Kong’s carbon credit market sees less volume as its bridge role to China fails to take off

“In the first year of operating in this market, our main goal was to build an ecosystem,” he said. “Apart from trading volumes, we are building a client base, which has grown from 20 initially to around 80 today. It is very encouraging.”

Glenda So (right), co-head of markets of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, presents a trophy to Alan Chan Ying-lung (left), chief investment officer of Hong Kong and China Gas, at the launch ceremony of the international carbon market Core Climate. November 1, 2022. Photo: HandoutHKEX has high aspirations for carbon trading as part of Hong Kong’s ambition to become an international powerhouse for green and sustainable finance. The city was the largest arranger of green and sustainable bonds in Asia last year with 35 percent market share. Core Climate’s low trading volume was therefore attributed to global factors such as China’s weak economic growth and the confidence crisis that had arisen over quality. Forestry-related carbon credits.

“It was inevitable that some impacts would be felt, including carbon trading prices, which have been falling year on year,” he said. “There are a number of international initiatives underway that will help address the carbon quality issue.”

There are two broad types of carbon credits. Mandatory schemes impose limits on emissions; Polluters who emit more than their limits must buy credits from those who emit less than their permits. Voluntary credits are used to offset the carbon footprint that companies cannot economically reduce at their own or their suppliers’ facilities. Mainland China has both types of governance, while Hong Kong has no mandatory governance.

According to the International Emissions Trading Association, cross-border trading of credits promises to mobilize funds from developed markets to projects in developing countries, which could reduce the global cost of meeting emissions reduction targets committed by nations by up to US$250 billion. . ,

After two years of rapid growth, the voluntary market – worth $2 billion in 2021 – slowed last year as both the supply of new credit and demand from end users slowed, the World Bank said in a report this month. There was a decline.

Buses run their own routes in Sheung Wan. The Zero Emission Mobility Consortium called for cooperation with the government on the decarbonization of Hong Kong’s public road transport. 26July22 SCMP/KY Cheng

The World Bank said, “Challenging macroeconomic conditions have also affected carbon credit markets… major public criticism of the integrity of some carbon credits and continued uncertainty about best practice use of carbon credits for voluntary purposes by companies.” Is.”

Voluntary credits are typically traded through over-the-counter markets, where buyers and sellers make deals directly, without going through a centralized exchange or broker. Transaction prices and volumes are usually kept private.

“The voluntary market is not currently regulated,” said Jennifer Wu, global head of sustainable investing at JPMorgan Asset Management. “There is no accountability. It’s like the ‘Wild West’ globally.

Wu said confidence was damaged last year as a result of media reports that credits for some forest conservation projects were sold and claimed multiple times by companies and governments for their climate-mitigation efforts, thereby significantly inflating profits. .

There were also reports in Europe and Asia that some forest conservation projects overestimated the potential areas for deforestation, or underestimated them due to changes in emissions in areas outside the project boundaries.

As a result, corporate demand for carbon credits fell last year for the first time since the mid-2010s and remains soft this year, according to a report from research firm Sustainable Fitch last month.

The price of nature-based carbon credits fell from about US$15 per ton of carbon dioxide in the first quarter of last year to about US$2 in the second quarter of this year, according to S&P Global Platts data cited in the World Bank report. Credit prices for other project types also declined to a lesser extent.

To rebuild trust, the independent governance body the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market in March launched “Core Carbon Principles” (CCPs) and an assessment framework that sets high-quality standards for credit issuers and sellers.

The purpose of this effort is to ensure that the creation and use of carbon credits is publicly quantifiable and traceable, with the environmental benefits verified by an independent third party.

A view of Victoria Harbor on a polluted day on 8 January 2017. Photo: David Wong On the buy side, in June the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), a non-profit international body, launched a set of global guidelines for companies. More credible carbon offsetting claims. These include disclosing annual emissions and targets that are validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), a non-profit climate action group, and committing to net zero before 2050.

To provide some quality assurance, HKEX has also imposed entry criteria for Core Climate, such as the vintage of the credit – or year of issuance – and project location, carbon and key aspects of environmental, social, governance (ESG) products. Chiu said.

Some blue chip companies in Hong Kong have followed the VCMI’s guidance. Property company New World Development, one of the first credit buyers on Core Climate, has not yet withdrawn the credits it purchased, a spokeswoman said. They were generated by forestry projects in China.

Hong Kong’s hottest summer ever – a visual explainer

Despite being “a keen supporter” of voluntary carbon markets, the company has not purchased credits from other markets, he said, instead focusing on reducing its carbon footprint “by optimizing existing asset portfolios and increasing overall operating efficiency”. Has chosen the option.

Asset-to-aviation group Swire Pacific prioritizes its emissions reductions in line with SBTI standards, and where it needs to buy credits, it prefers CCP-compliant credits, said Mark Harper, group head of sustainability.

HKEX’s So said that despite growing core climate concerns, Hong Kong is well-positioned to take a leading role in supporting China’s climate change response by channeling international funds to green projects.

After debate ends, uproar begins over Hong Kong’s carbon market

In August 2021, HKEX signed a memorandum of understanding with Guangzhou Futures Exchange to explore opportunities to “promote green and low-carbon market development in the region”. Another agreement was signed with China Emissions Exchange Guangzhou in March last year. To explore opportunities for cooperation in carbon finance. Last month another MoU was announced with China Emissions Exchange Shenzhen “to cooperate in accelerating the development of a carbon market ecosystem” in the Greater Bay Area comprising Hong Kong, Macau and nine southern Guangdong cities.

Hong Kong’s weather is getting hotter and more extreme

Kelvin Yuen, Head of North Asia and Chief Financial Officer, said, “As a leading international financial center with unparalleled access to China, Hong Kong has the potential to become an effective gateway for matching Chinese carbon credit supply with international demand and funding.” There are almost all things for.” With Hong Kong-based decentralized climate data technology developer Elinfra.

What is missing is a data-rich, cross-border green finance infrastructure that tracks and facilitates the flow of capital and environmental finance products such as carbon credits and renewable energy certificates in and out of China “in a way that China “to respect the data management requirements of the , He said.

For Hong Kong to become an effective gateway for linking mainland credit with demand in the West, the city must establish links with China’s regional and national carbon markets, said Tracy Wong Harris, executive vice-president of the Hong Kong Green Finance Association. .

Scientists say action needs to be taken now due to extreme heat, extreme weather in Hong Kong

Hong Kong should cooperate with China’s Beijing Green Exchange to make mainland standards consistent with international standards for high-quality credits, said Jeff Huang, co-founder of AEX Holdings, which trades forward electricity and carbon credits in China. Provides facility of.

“It is conceivable that a ‘carbon connect’ mechanism could be established between multiple trading platforms in Hong Kong, similar to spot CCER trading in Beijing and, ideally, Stock Connect,” Huang said.

Can Hong Kong help narrow down the alphabet soup of global ESG regulations?

Hong Kong’s Stock Connect schemes with mainland markets allow international investors to trade mainland-listed shares without opening an account there.

Grace Hui, CEO of carbon financing firm Net Zero Asia, said Hong Kong could leverage its expertise in designing financial products to channel international investment into carbon reduction projects.

“The role I see for Hong Kong is to apply its expertise in structured products and derivatives markets and to help China create an active international futures market for their carbon emissions allowances and CCERs,” she said.

Severe flooding in Chai Wan during a black rain warning issued by the Observatory on 8 September 2023. Photo: Dixon Lee

“We are exploring the feasibility of bundling similar quality projects into standardized products to further drive trading activity,” said SO of HKEX.

Chiu said HKEX is actively exploring potential ways to connect with mainland trading schemes.

“We will explore all possible mechanisms that ultimately help support China’s objectives of achieving its climate goals,” he said.

04:04

More than 140 injured as ‘once in 500 years’ heavy rain hits Hong Kong

More than 140 injured as ‘once in 500 years’ heavy rain hits Hong Kong

Source: amp.scmp.com