Climate economists identify interventions that could save the 1.5°C Paris Agreement target

Diagram of SIP policy framework. Note: Elements of this image were created with Storyboard That Credit: Oxford Review of Economic Policy (2023). DOI: 10.1093/oxrep/grade043

To meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, global annual emissions will need to fall sharply in the coming decades. A new paper from climate economists at the University of Oxford says this goal may still be within reach. They identify key “sensitive intervention points” that could unlock significant progress towards the Paris Agreement with the lowest risk and highest impact. These include:

Investing in clean energy technologies as costs continue to decline

Creating central bank policies to reduce the value of polluting assets.

Improving climate-related financial risk disclosures.

“This does not mean that reaching the Paris goals will be straightforward or easy, but like the Achilles heel, our research points to areas that could have broad impact,” said lead author Dr. Penny Meili, a collaborator, Says the Institute for New Economic Thinking, University of Oxford.

“We need climate policies that are pragmatic and pragmatic, designed with the understanding that economies and technologies are capable of rapidly transforming our economies for the better. These are those policy areas. This is how we can achieve 1.5 Let’s design policy for degrees Celsius.” Co-author Dr. Pete Barbrook-Johnson of the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment confirms this.

The research also highlights areas where intervention would be more difficult and less impactful, including nuclear fission, which would be slow to implement and could have unintended consequences, and carbon capture and storage, which present both higher hurdles and risks. Does.

To reach their conclusions, the authors developed a new framework to identify Sensitive Intervention Points, or SIPs, that have the characteristics needed to fundamentally decarbonize our global economy.

The SIP covers important tipping points – such as renewable energy becoming cheaper than coal; Important points in the network—such as powerful political figures or important technologies; and critical points in time or “windows of opportunity” that may be prime for changes to existing systems, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

These intervention points should be evaluated for the ease with which they can be implemented, their impact potential and the potential to pose risks. The authors emphasize that although this framework is highly applicable to climate change, it can also be applied to solve other economic and social problems.

The ratings provided for each SIP intervention were applied subjectively based on discussions with experts, literature research and modeling. The authors say the framework should be applied regularly to reevaluate priorities as new data and insights become available.

Co-author Dr. Matt Ives comments, “1.5°C is far from over, but targeted and accelerated interventions that can bring about the non-linear change needed to survive it are vital. As COP28 approaches, “Our research highlights key vulnerable intervention points that can be prioritized to help turn the situation around, providing a valuable framework for policymakers.”

The findings have been published in the journal Oxford Review of Economic Policy,

