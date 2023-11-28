Climate change, wealth management and digitalization to drive Asian economy: Panel

“The rise of the new innovation economy, and the opportunities we see to rethink financial services in this part of the world, are at their peak,” Filippo Gori, CEO of JPMorgan Asia-Pacific, said in a panel titled “Banking on Asia.” But it is.” HKMA-BIS high-level conference in 2023 for the long haul.

Asia is rich with innovation talent, with almost one-third of the bank’s global workforce based in the region, Ghori said. He said developing technology that can support the financial sector, especially in areas like payment settlement, will be a huge opportunity for the sector.

The “opportunities and challenges” brought by green finance and the energy transition were also discussed by the panellists.

“Asia-Pacific represents 5 percent of global carbon emissions, including three of the top five emitters,” Gori said. “You can see how this could be a challenge, but also an opportunity for the region.”

Amy Lo, CEO of UBS Hong Kong, said how to reduce emissions while facing rising energy use amid decarbonization and development in different parts of the world is a challenge.

High interest rates ‘to remain’ as central banks tackle inflation

Lo said Asia has the fastest growth rates for high-net-worth individuals, and wealth managers are talking to family offices about deploying capital in philanthropic work.

“Asia as a region has the highest number of high net worth individuals outside the West,” he said. “A common theme among family offices is to pool wealth and deploy it in areas that can make the world a better place.”

‘Values ​​really matter,’ Hong Kong hotel executive tells Family Office Summit

Gori and Lo were joined by Surendra Rosha, co-CEO of HSBC Asia-Pacific, and Eric Jing, chairman and CEO of Ant Group. Ant is a fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, which owns Post.

When asked about the relationship between technology giants and traditional banks, the panel agreed that the financial sector needs to work closely with technology companies to incorporate better innovations into the banking service sector.

Lo said UBS is looking for opportunities to adopt digital innovations in the wealth-management sector and said the bank is actively seeking partnerships with technology giants.

Take Amy Lo of UBS. Photo: Dixon Lee

“Technological innovation has enabled us to do business that we couldn’t even imagine doing 10 years ago,” Rocha said, citing the example of payments infrastructure systems that have enabled people to transfer salaries across different geographies. has made.

“The challenge of innovation is to constantly look for opportunities where we can add value to our customers and really stay focused,” he said.

Jing said Ant was “very excited” to see that central banks in Hong Kong and other parts of the world were introducing central bank digital currencies.

China CBDC progress ‘on track’, completion ‘not far away’: Former PBOC head

“We are very eager to partner on this,” Jing said. Ant’s infrastructure can provide more commercial products and machines, and truly bring solutions to millions of businesses around the world.

“If you want to go fast then go alone, if you want to go far then go together.”

Source: www.scmp.com