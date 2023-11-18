Climate change is harming coral around the world. But these reefs are thriving off the Texas coast

OFF THE COAST GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Divers wading into the blue waters off the Texas coast plunge into an otherworldly landscape of undersea mountains surrounded by yellow, orange and pink coral beneath a horizon dotted with oil and gas platforms. . The eye can see.

Some of the world’s healthiest coral reefs can be found in the Gulf of Mexico, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) off the Texas coast. Sheltered in a deep, cool habitat just off the coast, the reefs of the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary boast a surprising amount of coral coverage. But scientists say that like all rocks, they are fragile, and their location will provide protection for only so long in warm climate conditions.

“It’s really spectacular to see so much coral in one place – an experience most people don’t get on reefs in this day and age,” said Michelle Johnston, acting superintendent and research coordinator for the federally protected area.

Some moderate bleaching occurred at the sanctuary this year but nothing like the devastation that occurred at other reefs during the record-breaking heat of the summer. Still, Johnson said it is one of his top concerns for the sanctuary’s future. Water that becomes too warm causes corals to expel their colorful algae and turn white. If the temperature drops they can survive but they become more susceptible to disease and may eventually die.

Florida’s coral reef – the world’s third largest – experienced unprecedented and potentially deadly levels of bleaching over the summer. So far this year, at least 35 countries and territories across five oceans and seas have experienced large-scale coral bleaching, said Derek Manzello, coordinator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Watch. He said it was too early to know how much of Florida’s reefs would recover because coral could die after a year or two of bleaching.

Manzello said climate models show that all the world’s coral will suffer severe bleaching every year around 2040.

“If you have severe bleaching events every year, the prognosis is not good because it basically means the corals won’t have a chance to recover,” he said.

Sanctuary officials say that even in the occasional years when Flower Garden Banks has experienced more severe bleaching than this year, it has bounced back quickly because of its overall health and depth, and This year it is already going well.

A report expected in the coming months will look at the sanctuary’s sensitivity to the projected impacts of climate change.

Flower Garden Bank is known for its amount of coral cover — averaging more than 50 percent in some areas of the sanctuary — while the Caribbean and northwest Atlantic region have about 10 percent cover, Manzello said. Its corals also lie about 60 feet (18 m) below the surface and are surrounded by even deeper water, compared to many reefs that have corals in shallow water just off shore.

As early as the 1900s, fishermen reported peering into the waters of the bay and seeing a colorful display that reminded them of a garden in bloom, but it was such an unusual location so far from the coast that in the 1960s Scientists doing early dives were actually surprised to find rich coral reefs.

Johnson said the corals in the Flower Garden Banks were able to thrive so far from shore because of mountain-like structures, called salt domes, that raised the corals high enough to catch light.

Divers travel from all over the world to see the reefs of the Flower Garden Bank, where colorful fish, manta rays, sharks and sea turtles come and go, and Christmas tree-like insects pop in and out of the coral.

Houston attorney Andy Lewis said he knew from his first visit to the sanctuary nearly a decade ago that it was “going to be a part of my life.” Lewis became a diver and is now president of Texas Caribbean Charters, which takes about 1,000 people a year on diving trips, about half of whom make a return trip.

“It’s a real adventure,” said Lewis, who also serves on the sanctuary’s advisory board. “I like to go on boats.”

That boat sets out from a spot near Galveston, where Mississippi River currents drop sediment that turns the water near the shore a muddy brown color. By the time the boat sets out towards the sanctuary, the water is clear and blue.

“You drop down and you’re on top of living coral as far as you can see,” Lewis said.

Lauren Tinnes, a nurse from Colorado, described being surrounded by a large rock and passing through a school of fish during her dive this fall. She found the earlier description apt: “It’s like a field of flowers,” she said.

Flower Garden Bank is one of 15 national marine sanctuaries and two national marine monuments protected by NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, and the only one in the Gulf of Mexico.

The sanctuary is made up of 17 separate banks covering 160 square miles (414 square kilometers). When it was designated in 1992, the sanctuary contained two banks. Its largest and most recent expansion of 14 banks occurred in 2021, a process that included input from an advisory committee comprised of representatives from industries dependent on the Gulf, from oil and gas to recreation to fishing.

Johnson said one way to help rocks stay healthy is to reduce stress. This includes ensuring that mooring buoys provide space for boats to moor so that their anchors do not damage the reefs, and removing invasive species that can cause declines in fish numbers.

Manzello said such efforts are being made in the hopes that greenhouse gas emissions will also be cut globally.

“We need to do all of these things together to really take care of coral reefs for the next 20, 30, 40 years,” Manzello said.

Coral reefs support a quarter of all marine species at some point in their life cycles. They are also economic drivers. By providing homes to keep the fish healthy, they support commercial fishing in addition to bringing in tourism revenue.

“As coral reefs are declining around the world, when we find corals that are healthy, we want to keep them that way,” said Kelly Drinan, education and outreach specialist for Flower Garden Banks. “And they serve as reserves to potentially help restore another reef in the future.”

In fact, samples of healthy corals from the sanctuary are being kept and studied in a laboratory at Moody Gardens on Galveston Island, a tourist destination that also includes an aquarium. This involves growing pieces of coral with the hope that they will be replanted someday.

The Flower Garden Banks were not damaged by the massive oil spill following the deadly 2010 explosion on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig, but other reefs in the bay were damaged. Data collected from deep habitat studies of the sanctuary is being used to help in the restoration of those reefs.

Researchers are also studying the genetics of the Flower Garden Banks Coral, including whether it differs from the Florida species.

“The more knowledge we have, the better we can do to protect that reef,” said Brooke Zurita, senior biologist at Moody Gardens.

,

Stengel reported from Dallas. LaFleur reported from Galveston.

,

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Jamie Stengel, LM Otero and Kendrea LaFleur, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com