By Dr. Hans Henry P. Kluge

Climate action through joint action for better health is and will remain a priority for our work in Europe and Central Asia now and in the years to come, writes WHO Europe’s Hans Henry P. Kluge.

The climate crisis is a health crisis and the call to protect the health of current and future generations is urgent.

This summer, for the first time in the WHO European Region, we declared the climate crisis and its consequences a health emergency. We are seeing an increase in heat waves, floods, droughts and wildfires, all of which are taking a huge toll on the health of our people.

Every year new and devastating climate records are set. The number of extreme weather events has increased fivefold over the past decades in the WHO European Region, which includes 53 Member States in Europe and Central Asia.

Last year alone, heat waves caused 62,000 deaths in 35 countries in the region.

The representation of the governments of WHO European Region countries at COP28 this year is testament to our joint concern and ambition for climate action to protect health.

Never before had so many ministers with responsibility for health from our region attended the COP, where a climate-health ministerial meeting has taken place for the first time.

Strong policies, strong partnerships and inter-regional cooperation

There are three strategic priorities that we must pursue.

First, we need really strong policies and political commitments as a foundation for immediate action.

The Budapest Declaration adopted at the Seventh Ministerial Conference on Environment and Health in July this year is a powerful example.

It prioritizes urgent, multi-sector action on health challenges related to the triple crisis of climate change, environmental pollution and biodiversity loss – and calls for strengthening prevention, response and resilience.

Second, we always need to foster stronger partnerships to drive change and action across countries.

COP28 in Dubai provides an unmatched opportunity to bring together ministers whose mandates focus on health, as well as ministers more focused on climate, development and finance, to jointly advance climate and health action. Has been done

In Budapest, we launched the Partnership for Health Sector Climate Action, led by Ireland, to create a regional community to share practice, experience and research for climate-resilient, low-carbon health systems.

Inter-regional cooperation is also essential. We are leading a new transatlantic initiative for high-level climate and health policy dialogue to drive faster and more effective action, working in partnership between the WHO regions of Europe and the Americas.

Amidst all this, we must also listen to the youth, whose future will be most affected by today’s actions.

The voices, concerns and aspirations of youth must be heard. The Partnership on Youth, together with WHO/Europe’s Youth4Health initiative, is advancing youth participation in our work and decision-making processes.

Together we can, must and will do this

Ultimately, we need strong country action and leadership to tackle the climate threat.

Building climate-resilient communities requires strong health systems that can continue to provide quality care in a volatile, changing climate.

At the same time, we need to cut emissions across all policies: on health, energy, water, food, urban development, housing and transport. Greenhouse gases and air pollution often go hand in hand, so mitigation measures can also produce major health co-benefits by reducing air pollution.

The growing threat of AMR (antimicrobial resistance) is inextricably linked to climate change – the climate crisis is exacerbating the spread of infectious diseases and drug-resistant infections.

At the WHO Regional Office for Europe, I and my colleagues are taking unprecedented steps to mainstream climate across all policy areas.

I am fully committed to this agenda, and am proud to reiterate the pledge I made to the WHO Regional Committee for Europe this year: climate action is and will remain a priority for our work in Europe and Central Asia. Through united action for better health in the years to come. Together we can, must and will do this.

Dr. Hans Henry P. Kluge is the World Health Organization’s Regional Director for Europe.

