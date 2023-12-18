Climate change: details of all funds pledged at COP28

At COP28, the annual UN climate summit in Dubai, nations stepped up their climate pledges, signing a voluntary agreement.[transition] transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a fair, systematic and equitable manner.”

But how the energy transition will be financed – and who will pay for it – remains a major point of contention.

According to its organizers in the UAE, the summit committed more than $85 billion in climate financing. The UAE scored an early win on day one with an agreement pledging $700 million to the Loss and Damage Fund, which provides financial assistance to vulnerable countries facing huge economic losses from the climate crisis – although many officials It is said that this figure is less than required. ,

“Finance is a great enabler for climate action,” said Simon Still, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary. “The loss and damage was a victory, but we are kidding ourselves if we think this ticks the box for finance and support at this COP; More is needed. We need increased transparency, and to deliver on our promises to finance climate action around the world.”

Stell’s comments echo the findings of a climate financing gap between current commitments and the commitments needed for an orderly transition. According to a UN report, countries will collectively need to spend $300 billion per year by 2030 and $500 billion by 2050 to adapt to climate change. The United Nations has also estimated that developing countries will need 10 to 18 times more financing for adaptation than is currently earmarked.

A group of leaders at COP28 pointed to the need to accelerate climate financing and plug the shortfall, because the longer countries put off investing in the energy transition, the more expensive it will be. Still, there has been some momentum in the past year.

According to the OECD, the world’s developed countries will fulfill their promise of giving $100 billion per year to developing countries in 2009 for the first time in 2022. This unfulfilled promise destroyed goodwill among nations at the last COP and was held up as an example of the gap between ambition and action.

“This is probably the most progress we have seen on finances in the last 12 months,” Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley told reporters in Dubai. “But we’re not where we need to be yet.”

Loss and damage: $792 million

As of December 10, countries had collectively pledged $792 million to help vulnerable countries recover from climate-related disasters. According to the National Resources Defense Council, France, Italy, Germany and the United Arab Emirates were the largest contributors, each pledging at least $100 million, while the US contributed $17.5 million.

The fund was established in 2022 to address fundamental inequality between nations; Although poor countries are some of the lowest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world and are less responsible for causing the problem, they are still most vulnerable to climate impacts such as rising sea levels, heatwaves, droughts, wildfires and other extreme weather events. Are suffering disproportionately.

Various organizations estimate the annual cost of climate-related damage globally ranging from $100 billion to $580 billion, with a recent study putting the amount of climate damage at more than $400 billion per year. Using the latter figure, this means that loss and damage pledges cover only 0.002% of annual losses from climate disasters.

In his concluding remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the new funding commitments “represent the building blocks for progress… even if financial commitments are very limited.”

Adaptation finance: $61 billion

Additional funding was provided to help deliver climate projects that will advance the global energy transition and help countries adapt to climate change.

On December 1, the United Arab Emirates announced a $30 billion fund, called ALTÉRRA, “to channel private markets toward climate investment and focus on transforming emerging markets and developing economies.” The fund is targeting investments of $250 billion by 2030 to bring more private finance to the Global South.

Millions more were secured for a fund supporting climate adaptation, which will help countries implement their transition plans.

Multilateral development banks pledged $31.6 billion for the climate fund. Among them, the World Bank has increased its target for financing climate projects to 45% share in overall financing by 2025, from 35% previously. The increase of about $9 billion annually comes in addition to expanded streams that allow countries recovering from climate disasters to pause their debt payments, a reform supported by Barbados’ Motley Fool.

Additionally, the UAE also pledged $200 million for Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to the Resilience and Stability Trust of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Additionally, the Adaptation Fund saw an increase of $134 million in new commitments, while the Fund for Least Developed Countries added $129.3 million in pledges and the Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF) received $31 million.

Green Climate Fund: $12.8 billion

The largest international fund for climate action in developing countries has reached its highest level ever.

In total, 31 countries pledged $12.8 billion for the second replenishment of the Green Climate Fund. The Fund’s initial mobilization and first replenishment, in 2014 and 2019 respectively, raised approximately $10 billion each.

The US was the largest contributor to the Green Climate Fund, matching its initial pledge of $3 billion, while the next three largest contributors – the UK, Germany and France – pledged an average of around $2 billion.

Over the next four years, the Green Climate Fund will use the money to implement climate adaptation and mitigation projects ranging from flood-risk management to expanding access to renewable electricity.

Food, water, health and other initiatives: $8.75 billion

Money flowed into many other climate-related issues related to lives and livelihoods.

The UAE pledged $150 million to address water scarcity, and the final outline of the summit highlighted the importance of water issues ranging from water scarcity, sanitation and access to resilience amid water-related disasters to climate change. be adapted.

According to the UAE, an additional $2.9 billion was pledged for the health initiative, including $58 million allocated by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, $7 million from the Asian Development Bank and $100 million from the Rockefeller Foundation, the World Health Organization said. . ,

Food resilience was also prioritized, with countries and organizations investing $3.1 billion to reduce emissions in agriculture, reduce deforestation, and mitigate climate-induced crop losses. Participants appreciated the increased attention to the issue at the summit, although they cautioned that, like other climate-related financial commitments, progress depends on keeping those promises.

Governments and other actors also mobilized $2.6 billion for nature, including $186.6 million in new financing for forests, mangroves and oceans.

“While many of the pledges we heard at COP28 are welcome, they are a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed,” Stephen Cornelius, deputy global climate and energy lead at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), said in a statement. “The funding pot will now need to grow significantly to adequately help those struggling with loss.”

