Climate change: China signals restart of suspended voluntary carbon market imminent with release of draft guidelines, regulations

China has published draft rules and guidelines for its voluntary carbon market, the China Certified Emission Reductions (CCER) scheme, in the latest move suggesting a reboot of the suspended market is getting closer. National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation (NCSC), the premier think tank in charge of climate policies research under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), on Thursday proposed rules on registration processes under the CCER scheme and design and implementation of voluntary carbon offset projects. Guidelines issued for. The guidelines provided examples of carbon reduction activities in 16 industries, and included the use of renewable energy, energy efficiency enhancements, afforestation, and carbon capture and storage. It also included rules on emissions reduction and removal monitoring and credit accounting. The pilot regulation on registration procedures became effective immediately.

The release of the documents may indicate that the CCER market, a key complementary mechanism to China’s national emissions trading scheme (ETS) – the world’s largest carbon market in terms of emissions – is planning to relaunch and accept new project applications. Ready for.

The CCER scheme, which was first introduced in 2012, allows companies trading under the national ETS to offset up to 5 percent of their emissions by purchasing credits from certain emissions reduction projects such as afforestation and renewable energy generation. However, new project registrations have been suspended since 2017 due to low trading volumes and lack of standardization in carbon audits. Last month the MEE issued rules on CCER trading for trial implementation, saying it would gradually expand the number of sectors covered by the scheme. To support China’s goal of reaching peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

A week later, MEE published four methodologies that will be used to quantify net emissions reductions or removals for four types of projects: afforestation, solar thermal energy, offshore wind energy generation, and mangrove reforestation.

“Nature-based or related industries will get more opportunities, and that will bring more benefits to state-owned enterprises,” said Tan Luyu, carbon analyst at financial services company Refinitiv. They hope that livestock methane utilization and biomass power generation could be the second batch of emission reduction projects to come under the MEE methodology.

Futures contracts and forward price curves are key to solving CCER’s liquidity problem, according to Jeff Huang, co-founder of Hong Kong-based AEX Holdings, which facilitates forward electricity and carbon credit trading in mainland China.

“This allows large buyers and sellers of CCER credits to hedge their positions over the next three to five years, beyond spot trading,” he said.

China, the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, has made a number of environmental commitments ahead of the UN COP28 climate summit in two weeks in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The country has raised concerns with the rapid expansion of coal power to address energy security issues in the wake of nationwide power outages over the past few years. The country released an action plan to reduce methane emissions earlier this month, promising to improve monitoring. Monitoring such emissions and enhancing global cooperation to tackle the second largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide. On Wednesday, China and the United States announced the renewal of climate cooperation, hours before a high-level meeting between President Xi Jinping and Joe Biden. This followed four days of talks last week between China’s special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, and his US counterpart, John Kerry, at Sunnylands Estate in California.

Source: amp.scmp.com