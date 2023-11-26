Climate change: China should use biofuel in ships instead of exporting it



China, a major biofuel exporter, could do more to fight climate change by using low-carbon fuels in Chinese ships instead of exporting them, according to Holland-based 123Carbon.

Doing so would allow the global shipping industry to cut emissions and costs arising from shipping biofuels, said Jeroen van Henningen, managing director and co-founder of the transport carbon emission reduction registry operator. He said cargo owners can use digital technology to account for and pay for the benefits of carbon emission reduction.

The company, formed in 2021, launched a digital registry in January for maritime, air and road transport carbon reduction initiatives. Its platform aims to allow low-carbon fuel suppliers and shipping companies to issue, manage and sell externally verified emission reduction certificates, which can be used by cargo owners and freight forwarders to make reduction claims on their supply-chain emissions. Can be done for.

“We are working on appointing an agent to bring knowledge to the China market, because we see strong opportunities here,” Van Henningen told the Post. “China has strong capabilities in biofuel production, and it can deliver biomethane.”

Biomanol, or renewable methanol, is produced from biomass, such as forestry and agricultural waste and municipal waste. Its combustion carbon footprint is up to 95 percent lower than that of traditional fossil fuels, according to trade body the Methanol Institute.

China’s biodiesel production increased by a third from last year in 2021 to 2.4 billion liters, according to the US Department of Agriculture. It was almost entirely exported to the European Union, particularly Holland, which imposed an emissions cap-and-trade system on its road transport sector.

Jeroen van Henningen of 123Carbon at Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Last Thursday, 123Carbon beat five other finalists and won the top prize at this year’s Captain’s Table Shipping and Logistics Innovation Idea Pitching Competition, which was held as part of last week’s Hong Kong Maritime Week event.

Last September, a coalition of more than 20 companies, including large consumer goods brands Idea, Philips, Levi’s and Amazon, put out a request for proposals to decarbonize the equivalent of approximately 600,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of sea-freight containers by 2025.

Lack of infrastructure ‘hinders projects to cut carbon emissions from ships’

They would pay a “green premium” on shipping costs and contribute to the higher cost of low-carbon fuels.

Currently, due to the lack of a generally recognized mechanism for climate mitigation benefits, there is additional demand for container shipowners and operators to use low-carbon fuels, or cargo owners to use other energy-saving technology such as wind-assisted propulsion. It is difficult to charge. ,

It is often impossible to physically determine how much carbon was reduced by using biofuels to carry a particular cargo on a ship, Van Henningen said.

Shipping: Irregular contracts, fuel switching one of the biggest decarbonization obstacles

He said even if a cargo owner wanted to pay extra to ship his cargo on a biofuel-powered ship, it was not always possible due to the unavailability of biofuels.

“Most cargo owners are reluctant to pay for biofuels, so we need an allocation mechanism to deliver the climate mitigation benefits from biofuels to cargo owners,” he said.

123Carbon’s platform uses blockchain technology to collect and store verifiable, auditable, and immutable information related to greenhouse gas emissions reduction activities in the logistics sector. The information is assured by verification, auditing and certification providers Verificavia and Bureau Veritas.

CMA CGM executive says China’s carbon emissions could be used to make green fuel

However, this method of tracking, accounting and trading emissions mitigation benefits is not yet endorsed by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), the major international standard setters for tracking corporate decarbonization initiatives.

According to SBTI, such so-called book-and-claim tools are a topic that requires further research and clarification from greenhouse gas accounting standards.

May said, “SBTI acknowledges that book-and-claims instruments are not well defined in the market… SBTI is following and participating in a number of discussion groups working on this topic “

Source: www.scmp.com