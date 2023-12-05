KLIMAT X DEVELOPMENTS INC. Logo (CNW GROUP/KLIMAT X DEVELOPMENTS INC.)

VANCOUVER, BC, December 5, 2023 /CNW/ – Klimat X Developments Inc. (“Klimat X” or “Company”) (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C), a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits derived exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned exclusively by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that the Company’s co -Founder, Kevin Godlington will be attending. Attendance at the COP28 conference, within the ‘Blue Zone’ in Dubai, is typically limited only to UNFCCC-recognized participants such as world leaders and government representatives. It hosts the World Climate Action Summit, country pavilions and Presidency events, along with formal negotiations during the two weeks of the conference. This participation allows the Company full access to the Conference of the Parties with the goal of demonstrating the Company’s leadership in forest and mangrove conservation and restoration projects. The company is actively seeking partnerships in new jurisdictions to expand its pipeline of projects.

The COP meeting will seek to advance the trading mechanism under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which would create a market for government-to-government trading of carbon emissions reductions.

The company’s current commitments covering over 50,000 hectares of forest restoration and at least 50,000 hectares of mangrove conservation are quite advanced. To date, the company has planted approximately 1500 hectares of forest restoration and mapped over 20,000 hectares of land privately owned by smallholders.

The first 5000 hectares of restoration is expected to generate approximately 1.9 million tonnes of carbon credits over the lifetime of the project. The full project area identified to date has the potential to produce over 35 million tonnes of carbon credits based on modeling completed so far

Led by Kevin Godlington, the company is developing a new quality assurance system called ‘Carbon Done Right’ using applications of advanced technology and artificial intelligence, creating a traceability system that provides quality assurance to buyers, smallholders and government. Provides best transparency. Carbon Credit Supply Chain.

The partnership will allow the company to pursue opportunities to develop projects in other jurisdictions that support investments that create long-term revenue streams for smallholders and produce the highest quality carbon credits.

The company has so far surveyed and verified approximately 20,000 hectares of land for restoration through an extensive participatory mapping process. Namati, an NGO, is working on behalf of landowners and drafting land lease agreements through a collaborative, free and prior informed consent process.

James Tansey, CEO of Climate “Our commitment to quality, transparency and traceability will further our leadership in providing scalable solutions to climate change, while also providing equitable income to some of the world’s poorest people.”

