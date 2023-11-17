Climate activists targeted by the hacking scheme say it had a “completely damaging, catastrophic impact” on their work.

Advertisement

The public was the real victim of a global computer hacking campaign that targeted those fighting big oil companies to reveal the truth about global warming, two environmentalists told a US federal judge on Thursday (Nov 16).

A climate scientist and the director of a fund leading initiatives to combat climate change spoke out at the sentencing of an Israeli man who prosecutors said enabled the hacking of thousands of individuals and entities around the world.

Aviram Azari, 52, of Kiryat Yam, Israel, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for his role in a global computer-hacking network that authorities say targeted environmentalists, companies and individuals .

‘The public at large was the intended victim’

“I was the target, but the public at large was the targeted victim,” said Peter Frumoff, science and policy director and chief scientist for the Union of Concerned Scientists in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

It is our job “to tell the world the truth about a world on fire” and “who lit the flame,” said Lee Wasserman, director of the Rockefeller Family Fund.

In a release, prosecutors said Azari was the owner of an Israeli intelligence firm from November 2014 to September 2019, earning $4.8 million (€4.4 million) after clients hired him to manage “projects” , which were actually hacking campaigns targeting climate change activists, individuals, and financial firms. , among others.

Prosecutors said Azari used hackers to steal emails Activists are campaigning against American oil company ExxonMobil After which the articles based on those messages were cited by the US state attorneys to stop the investigation.

Prosecutors did not allege that there was any connection between Azari and ExxonMobil And the company has repeatedly denied any knowledge of or involvement in the hacking campaign.

Three victims who spoke in court said they still wanted to know the identities of Azari’s clients.

‘I found myself whispering in my own house’

Prosecutors said the theft of the victims’ identities and personal data resulted in what some of them described as a “psychological attack”, causing them “anxiety, paranoia, depression, sleeplessness and fear” and making them realize that their Personal safety is at risk.

Wasserman said he was “shocked and appalled” by the invasion into his personal and professional life.

“I found myself whispering in my own house,” he said.

“It was disturbing,” said Frumhoff, who also teaches at Harvard University.

He said the online attack had “a completely damaging, catastrophic impact on our work.”

The victims were ‘carefully selected’

Azari was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit computer hacking, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He has been detained since his arrest in September 2019 when he traveled to the US from abroad.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Juliana Murray told the judge that Azari’s victims included people who worked for public interest groups. Climate change advocateswere “carefully selected” to hinder their work.

When he spoke, Azari apologized to his victims and said he was accepting full responsibility for his crimes and promising to “never repeat it again”.

Frumhoff said he hoped the investigation would continue so that prosecutors could uncover “who paid Azari to carry out these attacks.”

Advertisement

After the sentencing, Azari was given the opportunity to speak again and said he listened to what the victims had to say during the proceedings.

He predicted that “a day will come” when he will be able to speak more about his crimes. By then, he added, he had apologized to his victims.

“You don’t know everything,” he said.

Source