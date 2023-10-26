Client freed after spending night in bank vault at World Diamond Tower in Manhattan

Customer trapped inside safe overnight in Midtown basement

Customer Trapped Overnight Inside Safe in Midtown Basement 01:32

New York , It took more than nine hours for a man to be trapped in a bank vault overnight in midtown Manhattan.

The safe finally opened on an automatic timer around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, freeing him.

The customer was accessing his safety deposit box in the basement of the World Diamond Tower at 580 Fifth Avenue when the doors closed and he was trapped around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

See Chopper 2 on the scene

chopper 2 flight Chopper 2 has been investigating stories and traffic around our area, including a man trapped inside a bank vault in Manhattan. Watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

FDNY officials said the community safe is owned by DGA Security and is used by several businesses in the Diamond District.

“Once it’s locked, it’s on a timed mechanism. That safe doesn’t reopen until a certain amount of time has passed,” Department Chief John Hodgens told reporters at the scene.

Watch FDNY updates on the rescue effort



FDNY update on man trapped in bank vault at 3:10 p.m.

Firefighters tried to cut through the concrete wall of the vault, but once they hit the metal layer, decided to wait until it automatically unlocked in the morning.

“The problem with plating is that we have to use our torches in there, which would contaminate the environment of the person inside the vault,” Hodgens said.

The crew used a phone and camera inside the safe to communicate with the man the entire time, making sure he was okay. He was later treated at the scene by EMS and released without injury.

More from CBS News

Thanks for reading CBS News.

Create or log in to your free account

For more features.

Source: www.cbsnews.com