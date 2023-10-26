October 27, 2023
Client freed after spending night in bank vault at World Diamond Tower in Manhattan


Customer trapped inside safe overnight in Midtown basement

Customer Trapped Overnight Inside Safe in Midtown Basement 01:32

New York , It took more than nine hours for a man to be trapped in a bank vault overnight in midtown Manhattan.

The safe finally opened on an automatic timer around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, freeing him.

The customer was accessing his safety deposit box in the basement of the World Diamond Tower at 580 Fifth Avenue when the doors closed and he was trapped around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

See Chopper 2 on the scene

chopper 2 flight

Chopper 2 has been investigating stories and traffic around our area, including a man trapped inside a bank vault in Manhattan. Watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

FDNY officials said the community safe is owned by DGA Security and is used by several businesses in the Diamond District.

“Once it’s locked, it’s on a timed mechanism. That safe doesn’t reopen until a certain amount of time has passed,” Department Chief John Hodgens told reporters at the scene.

Watch FDNY updates on the rescue effort

FDNY update on man trapped in bank vault at 3:10 p.m.

Firefighters tried to cut through the concrete wall of the vault, but once they hit the metal layer, decided to wait until it automatically unlocked in the morning.

“The problem with plating is that we have to use our torches in there, which would contaminate the environment of the person inside the vault,” Hodgens said.

The crew used a phone and camera inside the safe to communicate with the man the entire time, making sure he was okay. He was later treated at the scene by EMS and released without injury.

More from CBS News

Thanks for reading CBS News.

Create or log in to your free account
For more features.

Source: www.cbsnews.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Sam Bankman-Fried testifies at FTX trial that mistakes were made

Sam Bankman-Fried testifies at FTX trial that mistakes were made

October 27, 2023
NFT: BAYC-Nachhammer Gerichtsprozess and Schulden Yuga Labs 1,6 million USD

NFT: BAYC-Nachhammer Gerichtsprozess and Schulden Yuga Labs 1,6 million USD

October 27, 2023

You may have missed

Sam Bankman-Fried testifies at FTX trial that mistakes were made

Sam Bankman-Fried testifies at FTX trial that mistakes were made

October 27, 2023
NFT: BAYC-Nachhammer Gerichtsprozess and Schulden Yuga Labs 1,6 million USD

NFT: BAYC-Nachhammer Gerichtsprozess and Schulden Yuga Labs 1,6 million USD

October 27, 2023
The largest and most expensive mansion in Pasadena, California, listed for $36.5 million

The largest and most expensive mansion in Pasadena, California, listed for $36.5 million

October 27, 2023
Your Money: Financial apps do make life simple but click with caution - Money News

Your Money: Financial apps do make life simple but click with caution – Money News

October 27, 2023

Banks are excited about AI, but that doesn’t mean they’re using it

October 27, 2023
As part of 0 million investment in rural communities, Goldman Sachs launches 10,000 small businesses in Arkansas

As part of $100 million investment in rural communities, Goldman Sachs launches 10,000 small businesses in Arkansas

October 27, 2023