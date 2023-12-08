ClickBank Welcomes Ryan Vestal As Chief Financial Officer

BOISE, Idaho, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — ClickBank, a leading Global Digital Marketplace that empowers entrepreneurs to build, launch and scale their business, has announced Ryan Vestal as Chief Financial Officer. As a Certified Public Accountant and leader in the Boise tech community, Ryan Vestal has nearly two decades of experience beginning with KPMG and moving into ascending roles with leading Boise-based companies including KTVB News Group, Bodybuilding.com and most recently as the CFO of Vacasa.



Ryan Vestal, CFO at ClickBank



Kelly Householder, CEO of ClickBank stated, “Ryan’s leadership and experience focused on sound fiscal principles and growth strategies for organizations will be a valuable asset to ClickBank.”

Ryan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Idaho State University. Ryan will manage ClickBank’s financial management and growth strategies, including the accounting, treasury, tax, and financial planning functions.

About ClickBank

Founded in 1998, ClickBank is a leading global digital marketplace powered by the world’s leading affiliate marketplace of digital and physical products. ClickBank’s powerful e-commerce and mobile ecosystem provides entrepreneurs an online marketplace to launch, scale and accelerate the sale of digital and physical products and services.

ClickBank has been recognized as an industry leader with quality products and compliance in the e-commerce space by working closely with product creators, digital marketers, banks and credit card companies to mitigate risks including fraud and cyber-attacks.

