ClickBank Announces Partnership With Konnektive

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — ClickBank, a leading Global Digital Marketplace that empowers entrepreneurs to build, launch and scale their business has announced a partnership with Konnektive. Konnektive has an extensive base of digital solutions and services that range from lead pages and funnel building to a full-service CRM solution.

ClickBank recognizes the importance of speed to market through the integration of intuitive and easy to use digital marketing tools. They are actively developing partnerships to provide clients with integrated solutions.

Kelly Householder, CEO of ClickBank stated, “Konnektive provides ClickBank clients with a complimentary range of services and solutions to quickly scale their business and Konnektive is a natural extension of the ClickBank experience. We are excited to empower entrepreneurs through our partnership.”

To get started today, simply sign up for an account at ClickBank.com and then sign up for a free Konnektive ClickBank trial HERE!

About ClickBank

Founded in 1998, ClickBank is a leading global digital marketplace powered by the world’s leading affiliate marketplace of digital and physical products. ClickBank’s powerful e-commerce and mobile ecosystem provides entrepreneurs an online marketplace to launch, scale and accelerate the sale of digital and physical products and services.

ClickBank has been recognized as an industry leader with quality products and compliance in the e-commerce space by working closely with product creators, digital marketers, banks and credit card companies to mitigate risks including fraud and cyber-attacks.

About Konnektive

Konnektive is the all-in-one transaction and customer management platform with 120 gateway connections, over 4 dozen fulfillment integrations, and over 300 total integrations. Konnektive was designed to fully automate and synchronize your business. With our deep integration to ClickBank, you can now pull all of your orders, your partial data, and all of your sales and billing statistics in Konnektive while utilizing all the tools to help your company become more scalable and as profitable as ever. Konnektive put everything you need at your fingertips; all in one place!

Konnektive CRM was designed to automate and synchronize your entire business with the easiest, most intuitive user interface available. With Konnektive you can run your business from anywhere. And with our FunnelKonnekt sales page, sales funnel and site builder, our system allows users to quickly build all of their pages. From full sales funnels and up-sell sequences to full e-commerce sites, FunnelKonnekt is faster and easier than any other system. Konnektive is fully loaded with all of the features of the most powerful and fastest CRM, completely tied into the ClickBank platform.

