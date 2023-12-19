ClickBank Announces Jason Scherer as Chief Technology Officer

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — ClickBank, a Global Internet Retailer, has announced Jason Scherer as Chief Technology Officer. As an accomplished technologist and leader in the valley, Jason Scherer has over two decades of experience with prominent Boise-based companies.



Scherer believes that technology solutions are best used to provide innovative solutions for internal and external customers. His leadership and experience focused on development and large-scale integrations for enterprise organizations combined with building and managing high performing teams will be a powerful asset to the evolution of the ClickBank platform. Scherer stated, “I look forward to partnering with the ClickBank team and our clients to leverage my experience and passion for building scalable solutions to deliver a truly unparalleled experience.”

Scherer began his career at Micron PC and continued in advancing roles in technology and team leadership until moving into eCommerce Consulting. In 2000, Scherer founded Blackfin Technology Consulting firm and later became a regional Vice President of the acquiring firm, Xtreme Consulting Group. Prior to joining ClickBank, Scherer was the SVP of Engineering at BodyBuilding.com where he led the vision, strategy and execution of the Engineering Commerce Group.

When he is not building and scaling technology for Enterprise, Scherer enjoys time with his family and embraces the active ClickBank lifestyle as an avid snow-skier and golfer.

About ClickBank

Founded in 1998, ClickBank has established itself as a top global internet retailer powering one of the world’s leading performance marketing platforms for both digital and physical products. The ClickBank platform meets at the intersection of ecommerce, fintech and adtech, enabling entrepreneurs to drive consumer traffic and sales through a commissioned affiliate network.

With over 200 million customers, six million platform users and distribution in 190 countries, ClickBank’s powerful e-commerce and mobile ecosystem provides entrepreneurs with a reliable secure online marketplace to help them sell their products and services.

