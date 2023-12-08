ClickBank Announces Changes to Board of Directors

BOISE, Idaho, April 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — ClickBank, one of the leading affiliate marketing and e-commerce marketplaces, has announced the appointment of Richard Jalichandra and Scott Cruickshank to its board of directors. Geoffrey Hoyl is transitioning the role of chairman to Mr. Jalichandra effective immediately. Current director, Jim Tune, is also retiring from the board after seventeen years of dedicated service.

Jalichandra is a seasoned, Boise-based executive with decades of experience in scaling various e-commerce and digital media companies. He has served as CEO of BodyBuilding.com, iSocket, MapMyFitness and Technorati, and also held director, advisor or senior executive roles for IGN Entertainment, Fox Interactive, Weather Underground, MyYearbook.com, Skimlinks and Filament Labs among others.

Cruickshank resides near Dallas and has spent his career in financial technology. He was most recently the chairman and CEO of CSID, which was sold in August 2016 to Experian. Scott also brings decades of experience in the roles of CEO, director, advisor or senior executive to a long list of companies such as MasterCard, Bank One Payment Services, First Data, Chase Paymentech, CyberSource, Skrill.

“On behalf of our board, our employees and our clients, I want to thank Jim Tune for his unwaivering service and support. We are very grateful to him for his many years of help and guidance,” said Geoffrey Hoyl, who will remain as a director.

“I’m also very excited we are adding both Richard and Scott to our board,” continued Hoyl. “They bring invaluable experience to ClickBank and have impressive track records of growth and job creation with multiple innovative companies. We are delighted to have these two deeply experienced professionals join our board to take us forward to our next chapter.”

“ClickBank has many talented clients, employees and board members,” said Cruickshank. “I am pleased to be a part of its continued growth as we build on the foundation of its storied history since being founded in 1998.”

“As the incoming chairman, it is my goal to continue the mission of ClickBank to empower entrepreneurs and fuel their growth,” added Jalichandra. “With a constant focus on stability and reliability to support them, we also intend to build on the foundation of our existing capabilities to unlock even more potential and value for our clients. As we grow, we are also looking to become the employer of choice in the Boise and Denver markets.”

