BOISE, Idaho, July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — ClickBank, a Global Internet Retailer, has announced Kelly Householder as Chief Executive Officer. A reputable and proven leader in the Boise, ID technology market since 2001, Householder has been leading retail, ecommerce and technology teams across a variety of industries. Throughout his experience, he has served in strategic leadership roles with hands-on experience in retail sales systems, ecommerce, shipping operations and logistics, large media platforms, mobile content distribution and high volume social platforms.

“As an Idaho native, I am thankful to have the opportunity to join ClickBank,” said Householder. “ClickBank is a leader in the performance marketing industry with a strong history in Idaho’s technology community. I plan to draw from my years of leadership in retail, ecommerce, and technology to ensure my team at ClickBank has the leadership and support required to provide our clients a world-class online experience.”

Before joining ClickBank, Householder was the Chief Solutions Officer, previously Chief Technology Officer, of Bodybuilding.com providing strategic solution and oversight of the comprehensive technology platforms. Prior to this, he led large-scale technology integration and custom software solutions with E2E consulting with a focus on Oracle and Microsoft technologies. Householder has also held numerous key management roles at Albertsons and SuperValu, both in retail and corporate, contributing to their software development, operations, product management and R&D teams.

Founded in 1998, ClickBank has established itself as a top global internet retailer powering one of the world’s leading performance marketing platforms for both digital and physical products. The ClickBank platform meets at the intersection of ecommerce, fintech and adtech, enabling entrepreneurs to drive consumer traffic and sales through a commissioned affiliate network.

With over 200 million customers, six million platform users and distribution in 190 countries, ClickBank’s powerful ecommerce and mobile ecosystem provides entrepreneurs with a reliable secure online marketplace to help them sell their products and services.

