CLFP Foundation adds 10 new CLFPs

The Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) Foundation is pleased to announce that 10 individuals who recently took the 8-hour online proctored CLFP exam have passed. they are:

Marilyn Broyles, CLFP Associate – Quality & Compliance Specialist I, Arvest Equipment Finance

Jonathan Buckert, CLFP Associate – AVP Staff Accountant, First American Equipment Finance

Angela Landers, CLFP – Documentation Manager, Nexseer Capital

Joan Ludeman, CLFP – Portfolio Services Representative. II, Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc.

Christopher Massanelli, CLFP – Vice President, Equipment Finance Specialist, Arvest Equipment Finance

Gengzhong Qiu, CLFP – CEO/President, XCMG America Financial LLC, CFO, XCMG America

Egan Sicker, CLFP Associate – Assistant Vice President-Project Manager, First American Equipment Finance

Lexa Sudore, CLFP – Project Manager, First American Equipment Finance

Cindy Wagner, CLFP – Sales Support Specialist, Arvest Equipment Finance

Nicole Ziegler, CLFP – Assistant Vice President, Operational Accounting, First American Equipment Finance

Angela Landers completed the online, self-paced ALFP and received her CLFP letters earlier this month. “I came into the equipment finance industry four years ago the same way they come in,” Landers said. “As I started learning more about the industry, my interest grew in gaining more and more information, so I felt like I was an asset to my company. As I continued my journey to further educate myself, it became clear that I had found something I truly enjoyed doing.

“Taking the CLFP exam was important for me to show my true professional dedication to my job, the company, and the leasing industry,” said Joan Ludeman of Financial Pacific. “What stood out most from this was really the journey to get there and the broader understanding of peer work statements within the industry. Reviewing with CLFP staff, company peers, and reading the handbook gave me a strong foundation to provide the overall knowledge base needed. Leasing is technical with a lot of terminology, so the journey of studying and getting to the next question and answer is really where the real value lies. The path to achieving certification was as important as taking the exam.

Source: www.bing.com