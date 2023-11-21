November 21, 2023
Clearwater Analytics Stock: AI Initiatives Likely to Achieve NRR Target. (NYSE:CWAN)


Phiromya Intawongpan

Overview

My recommendation for Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE:CWAN) is a Buy rating. Based on my peer comparison, it has outperformed them in terms of margins, while their growth outlook is in line. I expect its current share price to increase to reflect its improved performance over the next few quarters. With its developments in AI, new product launches and continued effort to enhance its existing solutions, I expect this to be a driver for its future growth and net revenue retention. [NRR] Because it creates more value and features for end users.

Author’s Evaluation Model

