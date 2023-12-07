Clearview Resources Ltd. announces cybersecurity incident

CALGARY, AB, December 6, 2023 /CNW/ – Clearview Resources Limited ,clear view” Or “company“) announced that the company experienced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted certain aspects of the business.

Upon learning of the incident, Clearview took steps to secure its systems and minimize the impact on the company’s data and operations. Independent cyber security experts have been retained to assist the company in dealing with the matter as per industry best practices.

Clearview is in the process of assessing the impact on the company’s operations. At this time, we have no evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation.

Note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, relating to the Company’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that were made by the Company. A statement of information was given at that time. Forward-looking information generally uses words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “project”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “intend” or similar words that refer to future results, Suggest actions, events or situations. “May”, “will”, “might” or “will” take place or occur in the future.

Forward-looking information included in this press release includes the expected impact of the cybersecurity incident on Clearview’s operations as well as plans to address the cybersecurity incident and the security of its supplier, customer or employee personal data. Forward-looking information is provided in this press release for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of the Company’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it would not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.

The forward-looking information provided in this press release is based on information available as of today and/or management’s good faith belief regarding future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors. Which are beyond the control of the company. In particular, the forward-looking information presented here is subject to the risk that the investigation of the cybersecurity breach is in its early stages, so the assessment of the potential impact may change over time as more information is gathered. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that events or circumstances may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Such forward-looking information is clearly evidenced by the above statements. Clearview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws.

