Clearpool and OKEx Web3 Integration: Bringing Lending Opportunities to 400k OKEx Web3 Users

OKEx’s Web3 wallet is now integrated with Clearpool. The collaboration empowers thousands of OKX Web3 users to lend directly to institutions through Clearpool’s leading credit protocol. Through this partnership, OKEx Web3 Wallet users gain access to market-leading, risk-adjusted lending opportunities, starting with Fasanara Digital’s borrower pool, launched on Optimism. This integration expands Clearpool’s potential user base by 400K daily active users and extends the growth of OKEx’s dynamic Web3 ecosystem.

Introducing OKX Web3

OKEx is the world’s second largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company with approximately $1 billion in daily trading volume. OKEx’s rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem is powered by the versatile OKEx Wallet, a self-custody crypto wallet that allows users to hold their own private keys. OKEx Wallet is a portal to the Web3 world, enabling access to a wide range of DApps, now including OKEx-developed and third-party decentralized exchanges (DEXs), DeFi yield services, NFT marketplaces, and Clearpool.

“Clearpool is incredibly excited and honored to have been chosen by OKEx Web3 to integrate with its DeFi wallet – a testament to the growing credibility and trust of the protocol. This partnership opens up a significant expansion of Clearpool’s potential user base as it enters OKEx Web3’s vast and growing global ecosystem. We look forward to continuing further collaboration with OKX Web3 and exploring future possibilities,” commented Jacob Kronbichler, CEO and co-founder of Clearpool.

Unlocking access to the OKX Web3 ecosystem

Through integration with Clearpool, OKX Web3 has opened the doors to its users to access a permissionless borrower pool, enabling them to lend directly to whitelisted institutions using OKX DeFi. This strategic partnership gives users the ability to earn dynamic and risk-adjusted returns that automatically correlate with each block, while enjoying the flexibility of no lock-up period on Clearpool. As an added benefit, lenders will receive rewards in $OP (Optimism’s native token), given to Clearpool by the Optimism Foundation. These rewards will be used solely to bootstrap the borrower pool in the Clearpool Optimism Market.

About Clearpool

Clearpool is the leading DeFi credit marketplace. A permissionless protocol enabling institutions to raise unsecured liquidity directly from DeFi markets. Additionally, a separate, fully permissioned platform, Clearpool Prime, meets compliance requirements for wholesale borrowing and lending of digital assets by institutional market participants. Liquidity providers on Clearpool earn attractive returns, with pool interest rates boosted by additional rewards paid out in $CPOOL – the protocol’s utility and governance token. Clearpool LP tokens, called CPTokens, are the building blocks for a system of token credits and on-chain risk management.

Launched in March 2022, Clearpool has secured over US$440 million in loans with a growing user base across crypto and TradeFi institutions such as Wintermute, Jane Street, Fasanara Digital, CoinShares and others. The protocol launched on the Ethereum mainnet in March 2022, followed by expansion to Polygon POS in July 2022, Polygon zkEVM in July 2023, and Optimism in October 2023.

