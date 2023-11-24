Clean sweep: Britain wins first litter-picking World Cup in Tokyo

The aim of the competition is to raise awareness of the amount of pollution flowing into our oceans.

Britain won the first litter-picking World Cup in Tokyo on Wednesday. Participants from 21 countries such as Japan, the United States, Australia and France gathered in the Japanese capital to compete for the title by collecting the most trash within 90 minutes.

The ‘Spogomi World Cup’ aims to raise awareness about environmental protection and especially reducing plastic waste flowing into the ocean.

more than 8.3 billion tons plastic It has been produced since the 1950s, and much of it has disintegrated into micro- and nanoplastics, infiltrating water streams, soil, and ultimately our bodies. of the ocean,

What are the rules regarding littering in the World Cup?

Each team was made up of three players who were given points based on the amount and type of trash picked up over two sessions in a designated area. running and collecting Nonsense Private properties were not allowed.

Beatrice Hernandez says, “Sometimes it was really hard because there wasn’t really that much trash, but then we had to look a little deeper, like in the bushes, or just focus on the cigarette butts on the floor. Was.” Team USA players.

After each garbage-picking session, players were given 20 minutes to correctly sort the garbage into different categories – burnable garbage, recycling plastic bottles, metal cans, cigarette butts and Other,

How did the Garbage Picking World Cup start?

Spogomi, a combination of the Japanese words for game and nonsense, was a phenomenon that was invented Japan In 2008, people were encouraged to collect garbage in public places. According to the contest organizer, it gained popularity throughout the country and about 230 contests were held in Japan this year.

Team UK was declared the winner at the end of the competition, after earning 9,046.1 points for collecting 57.27 kg of garbage. For team captain Sarah Perry, litter picking is a serious sport.

28 says, “A lot of other teams were probably more ecological and less gamey, and we’re probably the opposite, but we took a lot from the perspective of how much we need to clean our oceans and reduce litter. Is.” -year-old marathon runner.

According to the organizer, the next World Cup is expected to be held in 2025 and participants from more countries will again gather in Tokyo.

video editor • Ian Smith

