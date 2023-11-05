Clean energy is the future, but stocks aren’t acting that way. here’s why.

Wind turbines at the London Array Offshore Wind Park, North Sea, near England, United Kingdom. getty images

Clean energy stocks have been some of the worst performers this year, as high interest rates have stunted growth.

The S&P Global Clean Energy ETF is down 34% year to date and companies like SolarEdge are down 70%.

Nevertheless, clean energy investment is growing and investors expect performance to improve.

Despite growing demand for an accelerated global transition to clean energy, stocks in the sector are significantly underperforming the broader market. In fact, they are some of the worst performers this year.

Funds tracking clean energy stocks are broadly down for 2023. The S&P Global Clean Energy ETF and the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF are down more than 30% since January. Meanwhile, companies like SolarEdge and Enphase Energy are down 73% and 67%, respectively.

The paradox here is that the clean energy sector is seeing a flood of investment, supportive policies are promoting new projects, and there is hype about sustainable enterprises due to demands for less reliance on fossil fuels as the planet warms. Used to be.

So what does it give?

impact of high rates

At the front and center this year, companies in the clean energy sector – like companies in every other sector – are under pressure from higher interest rates.

Although the Fed decided to pause rate hikes this week, the fed funds rate has been raised at a historic pace, from near zero in March last year to a range of 5.25%-5.50% currently.

This is especially difficult for clean energy companies, which often carry more heavy debt, making them even more sensitive to rising rates.

“The space uses an extraordinary amount of leverage,” said Julian Dumoulin-Smith, a research analyst at Bank of America. “This is no surprise, given how low-risk these assets are.”

Funding in the debt markets was a good move for most clean energy companies until rates started rising.

In a note from Charles Schwab this month, analysts pointed out that higher rates are the biggest hurdle for many of these stocks, given that they are more leveraged than their peers in the traditional energy sector.

“High interest rates are straining the finances of these companies. Stocks in the MSCI World Alternative Energy Index have a leverage ratio of 3.8 based on debt-to-twelve-month earnings, compared with 3.8 for the market’s five largest energy producers. There is only 1.1% capitalization. This means that high financing costs are much more expensive for these companies.”

red ribbon

And then there are bureaucratic hurdles in completing new projects.

Clean energy projects like commercial and industrial solar or wind farms need to overcome regulatory hurdles to get approval. And right now, sources say the permitting process is slow, burdening the construction of clean energy projects.

Also, projects that aim to supply renewable energy to the grid must wait for approval to do so. That list of requests to connect to the power grid is called the “interconnection queue.” A study by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in April found that the queue was so long that it was “almost equal to the installed capacity of the entire U.S. power plant fleet.”

“Poor performance is directly related to how long it takes for a project to get permitted,” said Geoffrey Hebertson, a researcher at energy market intelligence firm Rystad Energy. “There are some serious, serious concerns, and what we are seeing is a lot of project delays because of interconnection queues and environmental impact studies, which are all incredibly important and necessary, but the way things have been done in the past, “That’s the industry not being able to keep up with all this growth.”

Some backward performance of the sector may also be due to bad timing.

Following the pandemic, runaway inflation and broken supply chains raised costs for companies in the region. As companies began to recover from the supply shock, rates rose, causing another drag on profitability.

“When the inflation wave started, these companies were hit hard by both steel and semiconductor inflation,” said Martin Frandsen, portfolio manager at Principal Asset Management.

He added, “But just when you’re starting to recover and you’re starting to get to where you can breathe again, then on top of that interest rates go up significantly.”

What will happen next?

So higher interest rates, permitting hurdles, and supply chain inflation are stifling growth in the renewables sector and putting pressure on shares in the sector, while the broader market is enjoying a relative uptick in 2023.

“Typically, alternative energy companies are what we call ‘long-term’ stocks, meaning they are expected to deliver a high proportion of their cash flows in the distant future,” Schwab analysts wrote in their note. ”

Sources say clean energy will return, although it is difficult to know when.

“I think the difficult thing from an investor perspective is that we’re not out of the woods yet,” Frandsen said. “I think the elements that have negatively impacted these green stocks, whether it’s interest rates, whether it’s inflation in terms of costs, these things are still in place and there’s no clear indication that that’s going to end. These negative effects will disappear any time soon.”

What complicates this is that many clean energy companies are long-term investments. Rystad’s Herbertson said most projects make a profit after 10 years.

But at the same time, money continues to pour into clean energy and investment is expected to increase. According to BloombergNEF, global new investment in renewable energy reached a record-breaking $358 billion in the first half of 2023.

“24 and 25 look better,” said BofA’s Dumoulin-Smith. “I think the practical reality is that we’re looking at a very reasonable recovery trajectory over the next few years that I think is largely supported by [Inflation Reduction Act], And keep in mind, I think it’s not just IRAs, it’s fundamentally that demand is improving.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

Source: markets.businessinsider.com