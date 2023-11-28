clash of civilizations

Peter J. Denning, Todd W. by lyons

Communications of the ACM, December 2023, vol. 66 No. 12, pages 24-26

10.1145/3625832

We live in a unique moment in history where long-held ideas about how the world works and what it takes to succeed in innovation are being undermined. At one time we “knew” that research was the first step in the pipeline that leads to marketable products. We “knew” that if we invested enough in basic research we would generate applied research and gain a competitive edge. We “knew” that we could maximize those investments if we applied adequate controls at each stage of the pipeline. We “knew” that this organized pipeline was historically sound because we saw how successful modern factories have become at producing high-quality, low-cost products on a large scale. We “knew” that these truths applied to businesses, organizations, and governments.

The idea of ​​the pipeline dates back to the development of factories in the 19th century when innovation meant turning inventions into products for the masses. We “knew” that pipelines would work more generally than factories because every change that emerges in the world unfolds in different sequential steps. We saw pipelines all around us. We “knew” that the education pipeline from K-12 through college to graduate school created an educated workforce to successfully compete for both industry and government. We “knew” that the military pipeline transformed raw recruits into military professionals and allowed the success of all-volunteer forces. We “knew” that the political pipeline had turned local leaders into state and national leaders. We “knew” that the career pipeline turned new graduates into professionals who could support the company’s offerings. We “knew” that, across all of these domains, the innovation pipeline would systematically transform raw ideas into useful outcomes step by step. Over the years, the pipeline idea has been codified into business theory and government policy. It survived so long because pipelined processes produced good and often repeatable results that maintained our confidence in “what we knew.”

