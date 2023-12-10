Clark Howard Says You Should Use These 2 Money Rules to Build Your Wealth

Clark Howard / Clark.com

With the winter holidays approaching, you may be bombarded with advertisements tempting you to spend your hard-earned money. But this is not just a seasonal issue. In general, Americans are spenders, especially compared to how people in many other cultures around the world think about spending versus saving, says Clark Howard, a money expert and personal finance media personality, in his “Save More” Told in a recent YouTube clip. , Spend Less” channel.

He says people in middle-income countries typically save about a third of their income. So if they earned $1, they would save about $0.33. However, Americans typically save only $0.06 of every dollar earned, Howard points out, although with some fluctuations over time. For example, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the personal savings rate in the US – the percentage of money left after taxes and expenses – was only 3.8% for October 2023.

This is the best account at Citi®: offering much more than high-yield savings

Know: How to invest in gold

Howard says American culture generally promotes having fun today and taking care of yourself tomorrow, but that can have unfortunate consequences. For example, you may be in debt or not have enough saved for retirement – ​​or both. To break the habit of not saving and start building your wealth, consider the following two money rules from Howard.

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and get a pay check sooner; Early payment with Discover® cashback debited up to 2 days in advance

Start saving at least one percent of every dollar you make – no matter what it is

While the average American often only saves about $0.06 of every dollar they earn, many are worse off by spending more than they earn. Howard points out that even on very high incomes, you’ll find that many people still aren’t saving money. Howard says that no matter how much you spend, to break this spending cycle, start by saving one percent of every dollar you make, even if you currently have a deficit or debt.

After six months, save another penny of each dollar, and do that again six months later, and so on, he suggests. If you do that, Howard says, over five years, you can go from no savings to saving 10% of your income, which is a great baseline.

He explains that these savings can go into any vehicle convenient to you, such as a savings account or a retirement account. The point is that you are learning to live on less than what you earn while becoming a person who is not just a spender, but a saver.

Take advantage of the Roth IRA

Not only can a Roth IRA help your finances, but it can also help in retirement. Howard explains that by living a comfortable life on less money, you may someday need less money to afford retirement. So, that mindset can yield benefits like helping you retire sooner.



Howard suggests either taking out a percentage of every dollar as part of your savings plan, or in addition, taking advantage of a Roth IRA account. He further said that these accounts help to serve as an equalizer in terms of retirement savings tax benefits, rather than being skewed towards the rich.

Single tax filers with less than $138,000 in modified adjusted gross income (AGI), and married joint filers with less than $218,000 in modified AGI, can contribute up to a limit of $6,500 to a Roth IRA for tax year 2023 (or if You are $7,500) re 50 or more). Phase-out limits apply for higher incomes.

By using a Roth IRA, you can put after-tax dollars into your account at a time when you may have relatively low income tax rates. Then, that money can grow tax-free and be withdrawn tax-free if certain eligibility requirements are met, such as being at least 59 1/2 years of age. By that time, your income may be much higher than it is now, so being able to withdraw money tax-free can be a big advantage.

Overall, Howard says, by making a habit of saving money and contributing to a Roth account, you can create a new cycle. Instead of being someone who is struggling to get ahead, you can reorient your finances towards wealth building.

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Clark Howard Says You Should Use These 2 Money Rules to Build Your Wealth

Source: www.bing.com