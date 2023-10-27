Oct. 26—GROTON—Christine Slocumb spent the early part of her career at Motorola, where she started as an electrical engineer. It was a great company, notably developing the first cellular phone technology, but it didn’t last.

“I’ve seen what bad marketing can do to a company,” Slocumb said. “You need a combination of great technology and great marketing.”

Inspired by this idea, he worked at several startups on the West Coast before ultimately choosing marketing as a career path. She now works out of her home in Stonington as the founder and president of Clarity Quest Marketing, but also maintains a small space in the BioCity Innovation Commons in Groton, a former laboratory space off the Pfizer Inc. campus.

Clarity Quest has developed a niche in marketing for health-related technology companies, and in June it merged with Dallas-based Supreme Optimization, a leader in life sciences digital marketing. Slocumb’s company is a team of about 20 people, while Supreme’s is about five times the size, adding significant capabilities. The deal included an equity interest in Supreme.

“It’s a wonderful wedding,” Slocumb said.

It’s a far cry from Tempe, Ariz., where she worked hard for Motorola in her early career, always mindful that she was one of only a few female engineers in a field where there seemed to be a glass ceiling. Then, while working with various startups, she had the experience of being a part of an FBI raid, a shock that made her think about the fast and furious life where women are constantly overlooked for promotions. Was done.

She recalls thinking at the time, “This is ridiculous. … I wanted to do it on my terms with who I wanted to work with rather than who I had to work with.”

So, when her husband, Ronald, decided to go back to school to become a doctor, Slocumb saw a chance to start over again in 2001 and went into the marketing and public relations business, initially focusing on technology in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Did. , Area. She specializes in things like helping with search engine optimization, biotechnology and life sciences, mergers and acquisitions, branding, leads, digital advertising, marketing planning, and messaging.

She estimates that for the first 10 years she was probably undercharging clients, a trend Slocumb said happens to many women. But she’s recently become wiser about fixed-bid billing.

“We’re not the cheapest guys on the block,” she said. “Generalist agencies are dying out. Being a niche is where it’s at.”

When starting her company, Slocumb said she was often the only woman in the room during major business negotiations. But recently she’s starting to see more women getting involved in venture capital.

“We still have a long way to go,” he said.

As far as her own business, things really started to take off during the COVID-19 pandemic as remote work became a thing and trade-show marketing took off. Suddenly, businesses had to explore the world of digital marketing, and Slocumb was in a good position, having tripled the size of his company.

Slocumb writes a regular blog on marketing, and now does a lot of business-to-business work as well as video marketing and Google ads.

“There is a good return on investment if you know how to do it right,” he said.

Slocumb moved to Connecticut 12 years ago when her husband joined a practice in Norwich, but thanks to technologies like Zoom and Slack, she’s able to oversee a team of experts from around the country, some of whom Are with advanced degrees. She maintains the Groton office because it is affordable, offers free coffee and allows her to meet with like-minded entrepreneurs once a week.

Clarity Quest was named Agency of the Year by the healthcare and IT marketing community in both 2019 and 2022, and this year it made the Chief Marketer 200 Top Marketing Agencies list. Slocumb has recently published a book called “Stop Starvation Marketing” in which he explains his view that 80% to 90% of the work of selling a product is done before even talking to a sales professional.

“I founded the agency with the No. 1 goal that it would be a place where people would love to work and where they could really grow,” he said in a video interview on swaay.com published in May 2022. People wear wings to fly here. “I’m not a babysitter and everyone else is an adult.”

