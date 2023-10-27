Clarence Thomas has loan forgiveness problems with tax implications and apparent conflict of interest

The Senate Finance Committee recently released a report on Clarence Thomas’s RV loan, which concluded that Thomas’s wealthy beneficiary forgave the loan, which should have resulted in “a taxable event for Justice Thomas” and which The disclosure should have been made in their ethics filings, but it was not. ,

Looks like they were following the same questions I asked here in August.

I then said that it would be helpful to see the $267,230 loan agreement, interest rate, repayment schedule, etc. because as a former IRS criminal investigator, I was not aware of a sham loan concealing a gift or income arrangement between the judge and his longtime The possibility was felt. -Time Friend, Anthony Welters; Either of those scenarios – a gift or income – would be reportable on a Supreme Court judge’s annual financial disclosure report, but it is conspicuously absent, suggesting that the potential tax implications may also be ignored. .

I would consider Mr. Welter’s statement received by the Finance Committee regarding loan satisfaction as a possibility of loan forgiveness. If I could I would also ask Mr. Welters about his intentions as to whether he intended to “gift” the balance due to Thomas or whether he agreed with Thomas declaring the loan forgiveness as his income. Were.

I would also note in such a colloquial manner that if the Welters had intended to gift the balance due, the Welters would have been liable for gift tax on the entire $267,230 balance, since Thomas apparently only paid the annual interest.

Should Welters be willing to discuss the above transactions, I would probably also ask him if he reported the annual interest paid by Thomas on his personal income taxes.

We should not minimize the materiality of the “gift” or “loan forgiveness” because the RV that Thomas bought with the Welters’ money is alternatively described as the “Rolls-Royce of motor coaches” or – my favorite – a “road yacht.” Is featured in.

By now we all know how much Judge Thomas and his family enjoy their sailing trips.

If the loan forgiveness of the RV financing is not considered a gift but income at the time of forgiveness, which the IRS actually sometimes does, then the fact that Thomas did not report the loan forgiveness as income would result in him being taxed. Fine may also be imposed. As a former IRS investigator, without evidence of any additional direct acts of intentional conduct, I wouldn’t bother opening a criminal tax investigation – the statute of limitations has expired anyway. But there is no statute of limitations on imposing civil fraud penalties, which can be up to 75% of the tax payable. Spitting on the Thomas case Because no one has seen the relevant tax returns for 2008 when the loan was “satisfied”, let’s impose an arbitrary 25% tax rate on the $267,230 forgiven loan; This would be a $66,807 additional tax, multiplied by the 75% civil fraud penalty – $50,105. Combined, this would be a six-figure tax hit for Justice Thomas.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington on October 7, 2022. OLIVIER DOULIERY/GETTY IMAGES

A trained attorney should know better than to handle your financial matters inappropriately in this manner. It is the responsibility of an officer of the court to do better than this. A justice of the Supreme Court – the highest bench of the US judiciary – has the responsibility to conduct his or her financial affairs in a very sound manner and beyond reproach.

At the very least, do what normal people do and buy some tax preparation software from Walmart.

Who will hold Justice Thomas and his wealthy beneficiaries accountable for their clearly related tax obligations?

More on this issue: Should a judge with these kinds of obvious tax issues actually hear an “estate tax” case that comes before the Court, Moore v. U.S., The beneficiaries of Justice Thomas’s luxury travel – such as the Welters, Harlan Crow, Paul Novelli and Wayne Huizenga – have a vested interest in the outcome of that case.

Denial, anyone?

Martin J. Shell is a retired Supervisory Agent for IRS Criminal Investigations with over 30 years of experience, including service as Branch Chief, North Texas District (Dallas), Coordinator of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) for the Gulf Coast Region. Is. As Special Agent in Charge of the South Texas District (San Antonio) and Director of IRS CI Asset Forfeiture in Washington, DC

Source: themessenger.com