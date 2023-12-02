Claire Xu’s “Sustainable Vegan Leather from Produce Waste” project featured in XYZ Media’s Next Generation Innovators

XYZ Media is thrilled to unveil the latest feature in its acclaimed “Next Generation of Innovators” campaign.

Los Angeles, California –News Direct– KISS PR Brand Story

XYZ Media highlights Claire Xu’s innovative project “The Future of Fashion and Functionality: Transforming Produce Waste and Lignocellulosic Fibers into Sustainable Vegan Leather” in its “Next Generation of Innovators” series.

XYZ Media, a media company at the intersection of educational excellence and technological innovation, is thrilled to unveil the latest feature in its acclaimed “Next Generation of Innovators” campaign. This initiative celebrates the creativity, ingenuity and vision of young students who are shaping the future landscape of science, technology and other industries. XYZ Media’s latest “Next Generation of Innovators” feature highlights Claire Xu, an extraordinary innovator who transforms produce waste into pioneering sustainable vegan leather.

Claire Xu, a student at The Harker School in San Jose, CA, won national recognition for her partnership project “The Future of Fashion and Functionality: Transforming Produce Waste and Lignocellulosic Fibers into Sustainable Vegan Leather.” This project re-imagines the possibilities of environmental sustainability within the fashion industry by using 100% natural materials, reducing food waste while creating a viable alternative to traditional leather.

The innovation of the project lies in the determination of the ideal ratio of lignocellulosic fibers, which is important to enhance both the mechanical strength and durability of vegan leather. The project’s prototype competes with the strength of genuine leather at a significantly lower cost, offering an eco-friendly solution to the environmental challenges of the fashion industry.

“I am very fond of fashion, especially shoes and leather products

coat,” says Claire Xu. “Although, to make leather, 2.29 billion cows are killed in the US every year, I also noticed that during school lunches, most of our food goes to waste So, I thought of a unique way to solve both the problems together.”

The implications of Claire’s team’s work are substantial, with the potential to transform 119 billion pounds of American food waste annually into 79 billion sheets of sustainable leather, drastically cutting costs while promoting ecological conservation. This project earned Claire a second place STEM award for engineering at the 2023 Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge.

Jordan Hayes, Director of Communications, XYZ Media, announced, “Claire Xu’s innovative spirit and dedication to sustainability exemplifies the essence of our ‘Next Generation Innovators’ series. Their work not only addresses immediate environmental concerns but also paves the way for a more sustainable fashion industry.

About XYZ Media:

Founded in 2018, XYZ Media is a leader in merging educational initiatives with technological breakthroughs, influencing market trends and shaping the digital frontier. Our mission is to showcase the achievements of future leaders, inspire change, and drive innovation.

For more information about XYZ Media’s “Next Generation of Innovators” series, please contact:

Jordan Hayes

Director of Communications

[email protected]

XYZ Media

www.xyzmediaco.com

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Release ID: 828153

View source version on newsdirect.com:

Source