Claimed Social Security at age 62? Here's a rule you need to know about. , The Motley Fool

That’s why a large number of seniors choose to sign up for Social Security at age 62. Age 62 is the earliest age to receive Social Security. But this isn’t necessarily the best age to apply for benefits.

After reaching full retirement age, or FRA, you are entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your individual pay history. If you were born in 1960 or later, the FRA is 67.

Meanwhile, every month you claim Social Security before the FRA, your monthly benefit is reduced by a certain amount. If your FRA is 67, filing at age 62 would mean facing a 30% reduction in your Social Security income. And it is, clearly, a huge hit.

Now you might be rushing to sign up for Social Security at age 62 to get your money as quickly as possible, and probably do something like avoiding a really stressful job. that’s understandable. But if you regret your decision after the fact, that’s understandable too. The good news is that under the right circumstances, you may not be stuck with your low profits for life.

You may consider reworking

A lesser known Social Security rule is that all filers are allowed to work once to claim benefits. But to take advantage of that change, you have to meet certain criteria.

First, you must undo your filing within one year of submitting the application for benefits. Second, you will have to repay all of the benefits you received.

The latter may be difficult if that money has already been spent. However, if that’s not the case, you may want to consider undoing your Social Security filing and claiming benefits again at a later age.

Many seniors sign up for Social Security at age 62, before they really realize how expensive retirement is. A higher monthly benefit can save you from financial struggles, especially if you’re someone who doesn’t have a lot of retirement savings.

When rework is not an option

Maybe you signed up for Social Security at age 62, but it’s been more than a year since then. In that case, you can’t easily ask him to do something. but what you can do You have to find ways to compensate for the lower monthly benefits you have locked in.

One option worth looking into is working on a part-time basis. And you can do this with a traditional job or by joining the gig economy. You could also consider renting out a portion of your home if it’s suitable for that type of arrangement.

Social Security is full of rules, and you may not realize that there is a possibility for your filing to be undone after you make the initial claim. But you’ll have to act quickly to take advantage of that option. If you signed up for benefits at age 62 and you regret that choice, don’t hesitate to start early so you don’t miss out on lower monthly benefits for the rest of your life.

Source: www.fool.com