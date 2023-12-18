Civilians target suspected pedophiles in dozens of undercover stings

Read this article for free!

Social media and dating apps are filled with a shocking number of child sexual predators looking for victims, according to a man who tracks pedophiles to the dark corners of the Internet.

“This is a situation that is happening every day, all day, everywhere, every minute, every hour,” he told Fox News Digital on condition of anonymity. “If I can tell you that I can go catch someone at 4 in the morning and that person won’t even blink an eye or ask why I’m not sleeping to go to school tomorrow, they’re more likely to be having sex. are worried.”

The Source runs a successful venture called People v. Preds, documenting in their social media accounts and videos each suspected pedophile who allegedly tried to meet a child for sex – only to realize Because they were communicating with an adult. , The project was launched in 2021, when its founder said he had seen similar groups successfully capture suspected poachers, and decided to start his own venture in California.

The task of capturing the reptiles is massive, and the bounty hunter said his group has exposed 354 individuals, resulting in 110 arrests and 17 convictions. Their work began in the San Diego area of ​​Southern California before expanding north to cities like Costa Mesa, Long Beach, Sacramento and Las Vegas.

Logo for people vs predators. (people vs prey)

The source said he impersonates an underage boy to catch predators on dating apps. He explained that it is much easier for him to imitate a teenage boy’s conversations and messages than it is to imitate a young girl.

“The hotspot I’ve found is Grindr,” he said of gay dating apps, though he denies targeting the gay community.

He said, “I don’t target anyone other than predators. And if they’re on an app where I have an age-appropriate discussion and they continue the conversation and have sex, they’re not a predator. Are no different.”

Dating apps prevent children from joining, but some look through predatory sites for accounts that claim to belong to someone 18 or older to see if it really is. I am a young teenager.

“Grindr takes the prevention of minors on our platform seriously, and we run a number of programs to help our users stay safe,” a Grindr spokesperson told Fox News Digital of the app. “…The Grindr app is for adults only, and all users must verify their age before opening an account. Use of our app by anyone under age is a violation of our Terms of Service and we ban those accounts. that violate those conditions.”

“Grindr is in the most age-restricted category on both the Apple and Google Play app stores, meaning the app is subject to the device’s parental controls.”

The spokesperson said the app allows users to easily report illegal activity such as minors on the app, and the app reports activity involving minors to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Grindr also uses a 150-person team to identify potential underage users and predators who may target such minors.

A disclaimer before the video published by People vs. Preds. (people vs prey)

“Guys send me messages,” the source continued, explaining how he interacts with men on the app. “I told them I’m underage – 13, 14, 15 – within the first two lines of conversation, I try not to, the words would be, ‘Make a stalker.’ I immediately told them I was underage and the conversation either stopped or continued and we went from there.”

If the conversation turns sexual, the source continues to message with them and eventually sets up a meeting place where the suspected pedophile allegedly intends to have sex with the alleged teen.

Then the source reveals himself to be an adult man – while his cameras are rolling.

“Recently, I’ve been trying to get the police involved in advance so I can make sure to make an arrest. And so this is basically how it would go: I have a planned time to come and meet the person, and that’s That’s where the elements of the crime are occurring. So, the first element of the crime would be simply having sexual communication with a person that they believe to be a minor, which is against the law in the state of California and a felony. And then the system Going and meeting with a minor with sexual intent, which is also a crime,” the source said.

He said he has only encountered male suspected pedophiles, although similar civic groups have busted women – he said they usually work as teachers or are women in “relationships” with youths.

Former San Diego County Sheriff’s Sergeant Luis Rios was busted by People v. Preds, resulting in his conviction. (people vs prey)

The operation of People v. Praed produced a wide range of male professionals, from teachers, a school psychologist, nurses, and a postal worker. Just last week, the source posted his latest bust video that led to a conviction: 55-year-old former San Diego County Sheriff’s Sergeant Luis Rios.

Rios pleaded guilty in October to one count of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, arising from the People v. Praed operation. The source said he presented himself as a 15-year-old boy on Grindr and was contacted by Rios.

Amid the conversation, the now former sheriff’s sergeant also took a photo of himself wearing his official uniform.

“He sent the photo in what looks like our brown sheriff’s uniform and it’s a verification photo,” the source said, explaining that photos are often exchanged to verify the identity of a suspected stalker. “…I send a picture with my tongue out so they can send me a picture with my tongue out. Or I send a picture with three fingers up, hoping they’ll send a picture with three fingers up.”

Former San Diego Sheriff’s Sergeant Luis Rios sent a confirmation photo of who he thought was a teenage boy. (people vs prey)

“So now I know who I’m talking to on the other end. And if I go to someone, I know what I’m looking for. And they can’t be like, ‘Oh, that’s my The friend was using my phone,” the source said.

According to video from the scene, the source encountered Rios in a McDonald’s parking lot on March 11, 2022. The source said he saw Rios enter the fast-food parking lot as he was getting out of his car, and saw the law enforcement officer circle the McDonald’s several times before parking.

“In the moment, they try to come up with the best thing they can,” the source said of how suspected pedophiles react when they find out they’ve been caught.

“I’m in here waiting to eat something,” Rios claimed after the source came forward. “I’m like, ‘If you’re waiting to eat something, you better be in here to eat something. Must be going, not in your car.’”

A screen shot of messages between former San Diego County Sheriff’s Sergeant Luis Rios and People v. Preds. (people vs prey)

Messages between the sheriff’s sergeant and what he believed to be a 15-year-old boy revealed that the law enforcement officer was willing to “teach” the teen what he was interested in sexually.

“You don’t even know what you’re doing,” Rios wrote on a source’s decoy account, according to a video posted on the People v. Preds Rumble page.

“Will you teach me,” the decoy account responded.

“Possibly,” Rios said.

“Why are you scared haha?”

“Lol guess,” Rios responded.

“I don’t know. I won’t say anything. Our secret?” The source said, pretending to be 15 years old.

Rios said, “Do you want to meet on Monday?” Rios said.

Screenshots of messages between former sheriff’s sergeant Luis Rios and People v. Preds. (people vs prey)

Local outlets reported in October that Rios was sentenced to one year in prison, a $10,000 fine and up to three years of parole.

The source said he faces obstacles from law enforcement and the justice system in the course of his work, including giving light sentences to some of the people he has convicted.

“It is unfortunate that the culprits are not being prosecuted or punished. Out of the 17 convicts, you have two who are on jail terms. Two who are actually [gone] Go to jail.. and everyone else has to go to jail. But it’s not just the jail time, it’s the time he served in jail. It’s what you’ve already done,” he said.

The source said that to bring about real change in relation to child sex crimes, the justice system must “enforce penalties that apply to the laws they are already breaking.”

Prison inmates wearing firefighting boots stand in line for breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California on November 6, 2014. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

He said those convicted under California Penal Code 288.4(b) face one to four years behind bars, which makes it illegal for an adult to arrange a meeting with the intent to have sex with a minor. . However, first-time violators of the law are given a “slap on the wrist” compared to those with criminal histories, he said.

“Of those convictions, only two people are actually serving prison sentences, and that’s only because they have a, quote unquote, prior history. So the court finds the first-time offender a good person. The court looks at someone who doesn’t.” There’s a history of, ‘Oh, this guy didn’t rape a boy last year, so this is the first time he’s raping children?’ Oh, let’s just get a slap on the wrist,” he argued. “We have to actually set penalties for the crimes that people are being charged with.”

