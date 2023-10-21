Civilians killed and injured in overnight attacks by Russian-Ukrainian authorities

The death toll in the Russia-Ukraine conflict has increased as the conflict continues.

Local Ukrainian officials reported that at least two civilians were killed and others wounded across Ukraine as Russian forces continued shelling border areas and other parts of the country.

In President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, a 60-year-old man died Friday evening when a Russian missile hit an industrial facility, according to a Telegram post by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Ukrainian military administration of Kryvyi. Rih. The man’s wife was hospitalized with serious shrapnel injuries, Wilkul said.

Early Saturday, Wilkul reported that Russian missiles and drones again struck the same site overnight, causing unspecified damage and starting a fire that was extinguished by morning.

Wilkul did not elaborate on the nature of the site or whether it was connected to Ukraine’s war effort. He said there were no casualties in the second attack.

A few hours later, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters that Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian military fuel and ammunition depots near the local airport of Kryvyi Rih.

There was no immediate response from Ukrainian officials to Konashenkov’s claim.

One civilian was killed and another was wounded after Russian forces opened “massive shelling” in the front-line Kherson region in Ukraine’s south, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Saturday.

In a Telegram post, Prokudin said Russian troops used mortars, artillery, tanks, drones and multi-rocket launchers to target the province, striking some residential areas.

Acting local governor Ihor Moroz said on Saturday that Russian shelling also wounded a civilian in the front-line town of Avdiivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. Avdiivka has been the scene of a fierce battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces over the past few weeks as Kiev’s forces try to fend off waves of Russian attacks.

Moroz said explosive drones, missiles, mortars and artillery shells fired by Russian troops also targeted other parts of the province.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a 39-year-old civilian was hospitalized with wounds after Russian shelling targeted two village houses near the embattled town of Kupyansk, local governor Oleh Sinihubov said on Saturday. Russian forces have been waging an offensive to capture territory near Kupyansk and the nearby town of Liman for several weeks.

Local Ukrainian officials also reported Russian attacks on northern Sumy and southern Zaporizhia provinces on Friday and overnight, but made no mention of casualties.

The governor of Russia’s southern Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces the previous day had shelled two districts in the province using mortars and grenade launchers. According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, there were no injuries to civilians.

Source: www.euronews.com