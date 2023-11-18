Civil servants allowed to work from shore

Government department bosses are calling on employees to work abroad for personal reasons – Dominic Lipinski/PA

Civil servants have been given permission to work from the coast in “exceptional circumstances” after a long-running battle with ministers.

Employees at the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (Desnez) are among the workers who have been told they can now apply to work abroad for a maximum of two weeks a year if they are visiting friends and family abroad. can do.

The decision, allowing staff to work abroad for up to five days at a time, comes months after ministers pushed back a move to allow civil servants to work offshore, sources said.

The FDA union of senior civil servants has repeatedly argued that many of its members have ties outside the UK and should be eligible for “international remote working” for the benefit of their “family life”.

Bosses of government departments have long been demanding that employees be allowed to work abroad “for personal reasons” instead of taking annual leave.

The relaxation of rules on working abroad is a win for public sector workers, although it is unclear how generous ministers will be in practice as insiders said applications would be subject to “stringent legal and security requirements”.

The change comes just days after the Cabinet Office asked senior managers to work from the office more than 60% of the time in a bid to foster “strong visual leadership” among junior staff and boost productivity.

This means that public sector employees will no longer be able to work in the office only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, a pattern that has grown in popularity and is widely known as “TWaT”. Nearly one million fewer passengers are now traveling on Transport for London (TfL) services on both Monday and Friday than before the pandemic.

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said last week that “it’s time we stopped this post-Covid nonsense and got back to office as quickly as possible”.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com