CityU reached 82nd place in the World University Rankings 2024 and ranked No. 1 in the world in the “Industry” category, which is attributed to the achievements of CityU’s flagship innovation and entrepreneurship program “HK Tech 300”.

Credit: © City University of Hong Kong

City University of Hong Kong (CITU) Committed to promoting innovative, inspiring and interactive education and research. In the latest World University Rankings 2024 announced by Times Higher Education (THE), CityU has been ranked among the top 10% of universities worldwide for the fifth consecutive year. This year, CityU moved from 99th to 82nd in the global rankings. It has been ranked No. 1 in the “Industry” and No. 2 in the “International Outlook” categories, top among local universities, and improved in the “Research Quality” category. CityU believes its rise in the ranking is related to capital investment and income driven by CityU’s flagship innovation and entrepreneurship program, “HK Tech 300”, as well as the deployment of new ranking metrics.

The recently announced World University Rankings 2024 included more than 1,900 universities from 108 countries or regions, a record high. CityU has been ranked in the top 10% of universities worldwide for five consecutive years, and has climbed 17 places on the list over the past year to 82nd in the global ranking. Under the five key pillars of the new “The Ranking Methodology 3.0”, CityU improved various metrics. It is ranked No. 1 in the “Industry” category along with 27 other top universities in the world, which is attributed to the achievements of CityU’s HK Tech 300 programme.

“CityU will continue to foster innovative, inspiring and interactive education and research, enabling CityU faculty and students to embrace global development trends and become true global citizens and world-class researchers who contribute to society in Hong Kong, the country and the world.” Professor Freddy Boye Yin ChiangCityU President.

HK Tech 300 boosts industry investment, and CityU students bring new inspiration to start-up ecosystem

With a total allocation of HK$600 million, HK Tech 300 is a large-scale flagship innovation and entrepreneurship program aimed at creating opportunities among CityU students, alumni, research staff and others to launch start-ups and ignite their entrepreneurial journey. Organized by CityU for aspiring entrepreneurs. Given its scale and substantial funding, it is the largest university-based entrepreneurship program in Asia. To date, more than 130 start-up companies have been awarded up to HK$1 million each in angel fund investment and more than 610 start-up teams have received HK$100,000 each in seed funding. The program has received strong support from more than 90 strategic partners and supporting organisations, including the HKSAR Government’s Innovation and Technology Commission, InvestHK, the four major chambers of commerce, the industrial and business community and the innovation and technology (I&T) industry. Additionally, more than 150 experienced industrialists and entrepreneurs act as mentors to support the growth of start-ups under the programme.

With the support of HK Tech 300, many start-ups founded by CityU students and alumni have grown into impactful enterprises that contribute to Hong Kong society and have received support from various external investors (please read the details below) See the table below for details).

i2Cool Limited, a start-up founded by Dr. Martin ZhuA PhD graduate from the School of Energy and Environment, received support from HK Tech 300 Seed Fund and Angel Fund and developed a patented, passive radiative cooling paint. The technology provides cooling capacity and energy-saving potential for buildings and can help reduce carbon emissions. It has been adopted in various types of buildings. With the collaboration of NGOs, it has been extended to school buildings and sub-divided flats, thereby improving the environment for the disadvantaged groups in the society. Within the past year or so, i2Cool has received approximately HK$30 million in external investment and is undergoing Pre-A+ financing. It also won awards in various I&T competitions in Hong Kong, the Mainland and the Middle East, receiving funding and business development opportunities.

Two biotech start-ups incubated by CityU, using research results developed at CityU, were selected in the “Forbes Asia 100 to Watch in 2023”. It is an annual list published by Forbes Asia that highlights emerging small companies and start-ups in the Asia Pacific region that are targeting underserved markets with new technologies.

Cellomix, one of the selected start-ups, was founded by the CityU research team in 2017. It developed a groundbreaking liquid biopsy technology for cancer screening, accurate diagnosis and disease monitoring. Cellomix currently offers a range of NMPA-approved and CE-marked products used in more than 40 hospitals in mainland China. It received funding through the CityU Technology Start-up Support Scheme for Universities (TSSSU) and the CityU Angel Fund, and received investments from well-known listed companies and a family office. It recently received equity investment from Taiping Hong Kong Insurance Innovation and Technology Venture Fund and established a strategic partnership with Taiping General Insurance to jointly develop healthcare products.

Another selected start-up Jotbody was co-founded by Professor Shi Jiahai and his student Dr Wei Likun of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at CityU. Jotbody received seed funding and angel fund investment from HK Tech 300. It specializes in developing single-domain antibodies for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer and has developed a unique platform technology to prepare high-affinity nanobodies, usually using vaccination of small shark species. Found in Hong Kong.

President Boe said, “CITU actively promotes innovation and technology development through initiatives such as HK Tech 300, nurturing more young start-ups and positioning Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub with global impact. “Helps to develop as.”

