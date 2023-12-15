PASIG, Philippines, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — City Savings Bank (CitySavings), the thrift bank subsidiary of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines, (UnionBank), closed the year with recognition from the International Finance Awards. The bank was named as the most customer-centric savings bank in the Philippines for 2023. London-based publication International Finance notes that “CitySavings has won this prestigious award for its excellent services and innovative products, as well as various customer-centric initiatives.” ,

Most Customer Centric Savings Bank

One of the major initiatives of the bank this year is its mobile app which provides public school teachers a fast and secure way to check their savings and loan account balances as well as apply for re-loans online . Customers can also pay their bills and soon, receive and transfer money, and use other customer-friendly features.

Its chatbot, Talk to Maria, provides a convenient 24/7 inquiry service and a seamless new loan application process. In collaboration with its parent company UnionBank, CitySavings has also launched its bank-on-wheels to make its services more accessible.

All these initiatives are based on CitySavings’ vision of becoming the leading mass market bank in the Philippines, creating innovative solutions that simplify banking for its customers. Thrift Bank continues to serve the underprivileged and underbanked in the country as it offers them a wide range of financial products. “As CitySavings continues to embrace digital tools that enhance and improve the customer experience, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing simple and straightforward banking with warm and helpful customer service. In everything we do We always put the needs of our customers first,” said Lorenzo T. Ocampo, Chief Executive Officer of CitySavings.

For his part, CitySavings President Manuel G. “The recognition as the most customer-centric savings bank in the Philippines is a solid testament to the fulfillment of CitySavings’ purpose of uplifting communities through financial inclusion,” said Santiago, Jr..

About City Savings Bank:

City Savings Bank, Inc. (CitySavings) is a thrift bank subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) and a member of the Aboitiz Group. It is one of the largest thrift banks in the country, offering a wide range of mass-market financial products and services, such as salary loans to public and private school teachers, pension loans to GSIS and SSS pensioners, motorcycle loans , Government Salary Loans, AFP Salary Loans, BFP Salary Loans, and Traditional Deposit Products.

Today, CitySavings has more than 140 branches across the country. It is on its way to becoming the leading mass market bank in the Philippines, paving the way for inclusive and sustainable prosperity across the country.

(PRNewsPhoto/Union Bank of the Philippines)

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/citysavings-awarded-for-its-customer-focused-initiatives-302016229.html

Source Union Bank of the Philippines

Source: www.bing.com