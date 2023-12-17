City's twin tech firms shine at Bharat Mandapam

staff reporter

“The hug from our dear honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not just a gesture. It is a symbol of support for the young minds who are bringing about technological change,” expressed city youth Anay Ramakrishnan, who was hugged and patted on the back with praise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anay and Adhir, nine-year-old twins of renowned entrepreneurs R Ramakrishnan and Preeti Ramakrishnan, founded the leading AI startup ImverseAI, which has been selected as the only startup to be placed with big tech companies like Google, Meta, Intel. , IBM and Paytm showcased their commitment towards cutting-edge innovation and shaping the future of humanity at the Bharat Pavilion in New Delhi, where the Summit on Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) was held.

ImverseAI was invited to present its BharatAI, BharatLLM and BharatGPT technical capabilities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a testament to the startup’s pioneering work. In a heartwarming moment, Modi interacted with the ImverseAI team and also shared a symbolic hug with co-founder Anay, recognizing the innovation driven by young visionaries. Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology discussed about ImverseAI with his entire team led by CEO Ramakrishnan and COO Preeti Ramakrishnan.

Abir said, “Interacting with Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar was a dream come true for ImversAI. He was the first to give us a high-five and tell us that the Prime Minister is proud of us and that we are his favorite startup!” “In our journey with ImverseAI, we are not just building technology; We are preserving the cultural richness of India and sharing it with the world,” said Preeti Ramakrishnan, COO of ImversAI.

